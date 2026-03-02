Lock Time
Quietly tracks how long your Mac stays locked — and how long you stay focused between unlocks.
Features
- Today Locked Time — Cumulative lock duration for today, press Enter to view session breakdown
- Today Lock Sessions — Drill down to see each lock session's time range and duration
- Last Lock Duration — How long your last lock session lasted, with time range (e.g.
12:57 → 13:48)
- Last Unlock Interval — How long you worked continuously between unlocks
- Menu Bar — Real-time lock time displayed in your menu bar with time range info
- Zero Config — Works immediately after installation, no setup required
- Local-First — All data stored locally, nothing leaves your Mac
- Fast — First load in under 0.5s, cached loads under 0.1s
Commands
|Command
|Type
|Description
|Lock Stats
|View
|View today's lock time statistics
|Update Lock State
|Background
|Automatically detects and updates lock state every 60 seconds
|Lock Time Menu Bar
|Menu Bar
|Shows today's cumulative lock time in the menu bar
How It Works
Lock Time checks your Mac's lock state every 60 seconds using a multi-level detection strategy:
- Swift + CGSessionCopyCurrentDictionary (primary) — Queries the CoreGraphics system API directly for the
CGSSessionScreenIsLocked field. No extra permissions needed. Most reliable on macOS 13+.
- AppleScript frontmost process detection (fallback) — Infers lock state by checking if the frontmost process is
loginwindow or
ScreenSaverEngine.
- Gap Detection (safety net) — When the polling interval exceeds the expected threshold (>90s), infers that the Mac was locked during the gap.
If detection fails, the extension preserves the last known state rather than guessing.
Actions
- Refresh (Cmd+R) — Refresh statistics
- Copy Stats — Copy all stats to clipboard
- Diagnostics (Cmd+T) — Run real-time detection diagnostics
- Manual Update (Cmd+U) — Force a state update
- Reset Today — Reset today's statistics
- Reset All Data — Clear all stored data
Data Privacy
- All data is stored exclusively in Raycast LocalStorage
- No network requests are made — ever
- No account or sign-in required
- Uninstalling the extension removes all data completely