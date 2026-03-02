Lock Time

Quietly tracks how long your Mac stays locked — and how long you stay focused between unlocks.

Features

Today Locked Time — Cumulative lock duration for today, press Enter to view session breakdown

— Cumulative lock duration for today, press Enter to view session breakdown Today Lock Sessions — Drill down to see each lock session's time range and duration

— Drill down to see each lock session's time range and duration Last Lock Duration — How long your last lock session lasted, with time range (e.g. 12:57 → 13:48 )

— How long your last lock session lasted, with time range (e.g. ) Last Unlock Interval — How long you worked continuously between unlocks

— How long you worked continuously between unlocks Menu Bar — Real-time lock time displayed in your menu bar with time range info

— Real-time lock time displayed in your menu bar with time range info Zero Config — Works immediately after installation, no setup required

— Works immediately after installation, no setup required Local-First — All data stored locally, nothing leaves your Mac

— All data stored locally, nothing leaves your Mac Fast — First load in under 0.5s, cached loads under 0.1s

Commands

Command Type Description Lock Stats View View today's lock time statistics Update Lock State Background Automatically detects and updates lock state every 60 seconds Lock Time Menu Bar Menu Bar Shows today's cumulative lock time in the menu bar

How It Works

Lock Time checks your Mac's lock state every 60 seconds using a multi-level detection strategy:

Swift + CGSessionCopyCurrentDictionary (primary) — Queries the CoreGraphics system API directly for the CGSSessionScreenIsLocked field. No extra permissions needed. Most reliable on macOS 13+. AppleScript frontmost process detection (fallback) — Infers lock state by checking if the frontmost process is loginwindow or ScreenSaverEngine . Gap Detection (safety net) — When the polling interval exceeds the expected threshold (>90s), infers that the Mac was locked during the gap.

If detection fails, the extension preserves the last known state rather than guessing.

Actions

Refresh (Cmd+R) — Refresh statistics

(Cmd+R) — Refresh statistics Copy Stats — Copy all stats to clipboard

— Copy all stats to clipboard Diagnostics (Cmd+T) — Run real-time detection diagnostics

(Cmd+T) — Run real-time detection diagnostics Manual Update (Cmd+U) — Force a state update

(Cmd+U) — Force a state update Reset Today — Reset today's statistics

— Reset today's statistics Reset All Data — Clear all stored data

Data Privacy