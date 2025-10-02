StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Overview

Folder Organizer

Automatically organize your files into categorized folders with this powerful Raycast extension. Keep your Downloads folder clean and organize any custom folder effortlessly.

Features

🗂️ Organize Downloads Folder

Quickly sort all files in your Downloads folder into organized categories like Documents, Images, Videos, Audio, and more.

📁 Organize Custom Folder

Choose any folder on your system and organize its files into categorized subfolders based on file types.

⚙️ Manage File Categories

Customize file organization categories to match your workflow. Add, remove, or modify file type mappings for each category.

How It Works

The extension uses file extensions to categorize files into appropriate folders:

  • Documents: PDF, DOC, TXT, etc.
  • Images: JPG, PNG, GIF, etc.
  • Videos: MP4, AVI, MOV, etc.
  • Audio: MP3, WAV, FLAC, etc.
  • Archives: ZIP, RAR, 7Z, etc.
  • And more...

Usage

  1. Organize Downloads: Use ⌘⇧O or search for "Organize Downloads Folder"
  2. Organize Custom Folder: Use ⌘⇧P or search for "Organize Custom Folder"
  3. Manage Categories: Use ⌘⇧M or search for "Manage File Categories"

Requirements

  • macOS
  • Raycast app

Safety

  • Files are moved, not copied, to avoid duplicates
  • Confirmation dialog shows what will be organized before proceeding
  • Existing folders are preserved and files are added to them
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivitySystem
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
