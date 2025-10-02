Automatically organize your files into categorized folders with this powerful Raycast extension. Keep your Downloads folder clean and organize any custom folder effortlessly.
Quickly sort all files in your Downloads folder into organized categories like Documents, Images, Videos, Audio, and more.
Choose any folder on your system and organize its files into categorized subfolders based on file types.
Customize file organization categories to match your workflow. Add, remove, or modify file type mappings for each category.
The extension uses file extensions to categorize files into appropriate folders:
⌘⇧O or search for "Organize Downloads Folder"
⌘⇧P or search for "Organize Custom Folder"
⌘⇧M or search for "Manage File Categories"