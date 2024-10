NASA

This Raycast extension allows you to view the Astronomy Picture of the Day, latest news, astronauts, spacecrafts, and upcoming launches from NASA and other space agencies.

Installation

Get a free API key from NASA: https://api.nasa.gov/ Click on "Generate API Key" and sign up for an account. After signing up, you will receive an API key.

Acknowledgements

Thanks to NASA and The Space Devs for providing the API endpoints.

Disclaimer

The Space Devs API is free to use and does not require an API key. However, there's a rate limit of 15 requests per hour. If you exceed the rate limit, you will receive a 429 status code.