Raycast on FHIR

A Raycast extension that provides tooling to help developers and healthcare professionals work with the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standard.

Features

✅ Current Features

🔍 Browse FHIR R5 Core Documentation - Instantly search through ~3,000 FHIR R5 resources (CodeSystems, ValueSets, StructureDefinitions, SearchParameters, and more)

View comprehensive information including status, descriptions, URLs, and technical details

🚧 Planned Features

📦 External FHIR Package Support - Browse documentation from additional FHIR implementation guides

Multiple FHIR Versions

FHIR Validator - Validate FHIR resources against the specification with detailed error reporting

Installation

Install from the Raycast Store or clone this repository and build locally.

Usage

Open Raycast ( ⌘ + Space ) Type "Search Documentation" or "FHIR" Start typing to search through FHIR resources Use actions to open URLs, copy resource IDs, or access related content

About FHIR

FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) is a standard for health information exchange, developed by HL7. It defines a set of resources and APIs for healthcare data interoperability, making it easier to build healthcare applications and share patient data securely.

Contributing

Contributions are welcome! Feel free to:

Report bugs or request features

Suggest improvements to the search experience

Propose new FHIR-related functionality

License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

This extension is not officially affiliated with HL7 or the FHIR specification. FHIR® is a registered trademark of HL7.