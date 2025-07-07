Raycast on FHIR
A Raycast extension that provides tooling to help developers and healthcare professionals work with the FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) standard.
Features
✅ Current Features
- 🔍 Browse FHIR R5 Core Documentation - Instantly search through ~3,000 FHIR R5 resources (CodeSystems, ValueSets, StructureDefinitions, SearchParameters, and more)
- 🏷️ Resource Details - View comprehensive information including status, descriptions, URLs, and technical details
🚧 Planned Features
- 📦 External FHIR Package Support - Browse documentation from additional FHIR implementation guides
- 🌐 Multiple FHIR Versions - Support for R4, R4B, and other FHIR versions
- ✅ FHIR Validator - Validate FHIR resources against the specification with detailed error reporting
Installation
Install from the Raycast Store or clone this repository and build locally.
Usage
- Open Raycast (
⌘ + Space)
- Type "Search Documentation" or "FHIR"
- Start typing to search through FHIR resources
- Use actions to open URLs, copy resource IDs, or access related content
About FHIR
FHIR (Fast Healthcare Interoperability Resources) is a standard for health information exchange, developed by HL7. It defines a set of resources and APIs for healthcare data interoperability, making it easier to build healthcare applications and share patient data securely.
Contributing
Contributions are welcome! Feel free to:
- Report bugs or request features
- Suggest improvements to the search experience
- Propose new FHIR-related functionality
License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
This extension is not officially affiliated with HL7 or the FHIR specification. FHIR® is a registered trademark of HL7.