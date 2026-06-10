Search, run, and monitor your TaskTick scheduled tasks from Raycast — never leave your keyboard to babysit a cron job again.
tasktick CLI from common install paths
tasktick CLI symlink enabled in TaskTick → Settings → Advanced → Enable CLI
/usr/local/bin/tasktick
~/.local/bin,
/opt/homebrew/bin, and the app's embedded binary as fallbacks
The extension is not yet published to the Raycast Store. To run it locally:
git clone https://github.com/lifedever/tasktick-raycast.git
cd tasktick-raycast
npm install
npm run dev
Raycast will pick up the extension automatically while
npm run dev is running. Press
⌘ + Space, type "Search Tasks", and you're in.
The single entry point. Lists every TaskTick task with its current status, next run time, and a "last run" relative timestamp.
|Action
|Shortcut
|What it does
|Run
↵
|Triggers the task immediately via
tasktick run <id>
|Stop
↵ (running)
|Cancels an in-flight run via
tasktick stop <id>
|Restart
⌘ R
|Stops then re-runs in one shot
|Reveal in TaskTick
⌘ O
|Brings TaskTick.app forward and selects the task
|View Last Output
⌘ L
|Pushes a detail view with the task's last stdout/stderr
|Copy ID
⌘ C
|Copies the task's UUID to the clipboard
|Refresh
⌘ ⇧ R
|Force-refetches the task list
Status badges (
idle,
running,
failed, etc.) update live as you watch — no need to refresh manually.
Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → TaskTick to tune any of these.
|Preference
|Default
|Description
CLI Path
|(empty)
|Manual override for the
tasktick binary. Leave blank to auto-detect. Point this at
/Applications/TaskTick Dev.app/Contents/MacOS/tasktick-dev to drive the dev build.
Show in-Raycast Toast
on
|Display Raycast toasts for Run / Stop / Restart feedback. Disable if you prefer a quieter UI.
Logs Display
Plain text
|How "View Last Output" renders captured logs. Switch to
JSON if your scripts emit structured output.
The extension shows a setup screen with two paths forward:
/usr/local/bin/tasktick (you may be prompted for admin password the first time).
/Applications/TaskTick Dev.app/Contents/MacOS/tasktick-dev)
TaskTick.app needs to be running for scheduled-task execution. The CLI talks to the running app via XPC; if the app isn't open, commands are accepted but tasks won't actually fire. Launch TaskTick.app (it can sit happily in the menu bar) and try again.
The events stream uses
tasktick events --json as a long-lived subprocess. If you see stale statuses:
⌘ ⇧ R to force-refresh
tasktick CLI version supports the
events subcommand (TaskTick.app 1.9.2+)
⌘ ⇧ D while the extension is active) for stream errors
MIT — see LICENSE (or treat as MIT until added).