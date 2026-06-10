TaskTick for Raycast

Search, run, and monitor your TaskTick scheduled tasks from Raycast — never leave your keyboard to babysit a cron job again.

Features

Instant search across every TaskTick scheduled task by name

across every TaskTick scheduled task by name One-keystroke control — Run, Stop, Restart, and Reveal in TaskTick.app

— Run, Stop, Restart, and Reveal in TaskTick.app Live status badges that update in real time via TaskTick's events stream

that update in real time via TaskTick's events stream Last-output preview in plain text or pretty-printed JSON, right inside Raycast

in plain text or pretty-printed JSON, right inside Raycast Zero config for most users — auto-detects the tasktick CLI from common install paths

Requirements

macOS 14 or later

TaskTick.app 1.9.2 or later installed

The tasktick CLI symlink enabled in TaskTick → Settings → Advanced → Enable CLI Default symlink target: /usr/local/bin/tasktick The extension also probes ~/.local/bin , /opt/homebrew/bin , and the app's embedded binary as fallbacks

CLI symlink enabled in

Install (Development)

The extension is not yet published to the Raycast Store. To run it locally:

git clone https://github.com/lifedever/tasktick-raycast.git cd tasktick-raycast npm install npm run dev

Raycast will pick up the extension automatically while npm run dev is running. Press ⌘ + Space , type "Search Tasks", and you're in.

Usage

Search Tasks

The single entry point. Lists every TaskTick task with its current status, next run time, and a "last run" relative timestamp.

Action Shortcut What it does Run ↵ Triggers the task immediately via tasktick run <id> Stop ↵ (running) Cancels an in-flight run via tasktick stop <id> Restart ⌘ R Stops then re-runs in one shot Reveal in TaskTick ⌘ O Brings TaskTick.app forward and selects the task View Last Output ⌘ L Pushes a detail view with the task's last stdout/stderr Copy ID ⌘ C Copies the task's UUID to the clipboard Refresh ⌘ ⇧ R Force-refetches the task list

Status badges ( idle , running , failed , etc.) update live as you watch — no need to refresh manually.

Preferences

Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → TaskTick to tune any of these.

Preference Default Description CLI Path (empty) Manual override for the tasktick binary. Leave blank to auto-detect. Point this at /Applications/TaskTick Dev.app/Contents/MacOS/tasktick-dev to drive the dev build. Show in-Raycast Toast on Display Raycast toasts for Run / Stop / Restart feedback. Disable if you prefer a quieter UI. Logs Display Plain text How "View Last Output" renders captured logs. Switch to JSON if your scripts emit structured output.

Troubleshooting

"TaskTick CLI not found"

The extension shows a setup screen with two paths forward:

Recommended — Open TaskTick.app → Settings → Advanced → toggle Enable CLI. This creates a symlink at /usr/local/bin/tasktick (you may be prompted for admin password the first time). Manual override — Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → TaskTick → set CLI Path to your binary location. Useful when: You moved TaskTick.app to a non-standard location

You're running the dev build ( /Applications/TaskTick Dev.app/Contents/MacOS/tasktick-dev )

) Your shell PATH layout doesn't match the default probe list

"tasktick run" succeeds but my task script doesn't actually execute

TaskTick.app needs to be running for scheduled-task execution. The CLI talks to the running app via XPC; if the app isn't open, commands are accepted but tasks won't actually fire. Launch TaskTick.app (it can sit happily in the menu bar) and try again.

Status doesn't update in real time

The events stream uses tasktick events --json as a long-lived subprocess. If you see stale statuses:

Press ⌘ ⇧ R to force-refresh Make sure your tasktick CLI version supports the events subcommand (TaskTick.app 1.9.2+) Check Raycast's developer console ( ⌘ ⇧ D while the extension is active) for stream errors

Links

TaskTick homepage — https://www.lifedever.com/TaskTick/

— https://www.lifedever.com/TaskTick/ TaskTick app source — https://github.com/lifedever/TaskTick-app

— https://github.com/lifedever/TaskTick-app This extension — https://github.com/lifedever/tasktick-raycast

License

MIT — see LICENSE (or treat as MIT until added).