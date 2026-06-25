Search and resume Claude Code and Codex sessions from Raycast, across both CLI and desktop app session stores.
~/.claude)
~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude-code-sessions)
~/.codex)
~/.codex, detected from
originator = "Codex Desktop")
|Command
|Description
|Vibelet Search
|Browse and search Claude Code and Codex sessions
Return View conversation, or matched context when searching content
Command + O Open in Claude.app or Codex.app
Command + T Resume in the configured terminal
Command + R Copy Resume Command
Command + Shift + R Copy Resume Command with the CLI permission-skip flag
Command + Shift + M Copy Markdown
Command + Shift + P Copy Plain Text
Command + Shift + C Copy Session ID
claude executable name or path.
codex executable name or path.
The extension reads session files directly from disk:
~/.claude/sessions/*.json plus
~/.claude/projects/<encoded-path>/<session>.jsonl
~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude-code-sessions/<user>/<workspace>/local_*.json
~/.codex/sessions/YYYY/MM/DD/rollout-*.jsonl
Startup indexing reads only the beginning of each session file to extract titles quickly. Full messages are loaded when a conversation is opened.
Full-content search uses ripgrep. The first content search downloads the ripgrep binary into Raycast's support directory if it is not already cached there.
Session content stays on your machine and is never uploaded.