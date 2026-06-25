Vibelet Search

Search and resume Claude Code and Codex sessions from Raycast, across both CLI and desktop app session stores.

Features

Search four session sources: Claude Code CLI ( ~/.claude ) Claude Desktop ( ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude-code-sessions ) Codex CLI ( ~/.codex ) Codex Desktop ( ~/.codex , detected from originator = "Codex Desktop" )

Search by title or full conversation content.

Open the matched conversation with the matched message and surrounding context pinned at the top.

Resume CLI sessions in Terminal.app, iTerm, Ghostty, WezTerm, or Warp.

Open desktop-app sessions in Claude.app or Codex.app.

Copy a resume command, Markdown transcript, plain-text transcript, session ID, or project path.

Command

Command Description Vibelet Search Browse and search Claude Code and Codex sessions

Actions

Return View conversation, or matched context when searching content

View conversation, or matched context when searching content Command + O Open in Claude.app or Codex.app

Open in Claude.app or Codex.app Command + T Resume in the configured terminal

Resume in the configured terminal Command + R Copy Resume Command

Copy Resume Command Command + Shift + R Copy Resume Command with the CLI permission-skip flag

Copy Resume Command with the CLI permission-skip flag Command + Shift + M Copy Markdown

Copy Markdown Command + Shift + P Copy Plain Text

Copy Plain Text Command + Shift + C Copy Session ID

Copy Session ID Open Project in Finder, when the session has a project path

Preferences

Default Terminal: Terminal.app, iTerm, Ghostty, WezTerm, or Warp.

Claude CLI Path: override the claude executable name or path.

executable name or path. Codex CLI Path: override the codex executable name or path.

How It Works

The extension reads session files directly from disk:

Claude Code CLI: ~/.claude/sessions/*.json plus ~/.claude/projects/<encoded-path>/<session>.jsonl

plus Claude Desktop: ~/Library/Application Support/Claude/claude-code-sessions/<user>/<workspace>/local_*.json

Codex CLI and Codex Desktop: ~/.codex/sessions/YYYY/MM/DD/rollout-*.jsonl

Startup indexing reads only the beginning of each session file to extract titles quickly. Full messages are loaded when a conversation is opened.

Full-content search uses ripgrep. The first content search downloads the ripgrep binary into Raycast's support directory if it is not already cached there.

Session content stays on your machine and is never uploaded.