Chat with your local OpenClaw AI assistant directly from Raycast.
Add this to your
~/.openclaw/openclaw.json:
{
"gateway": {
"http": {
"endpoints": {
"chatCompletions": {
"enabled": true
}
}
}
}
}
The gateway will hot-reload the config automatically.
Your token is in
~/.openclaw/openclaw.json under
gateway.auth.token:
cat ~/.openclaw/openclaw.json | grep -A 2 '"auth"' | grep token
When you first run a command, Raycast will prompt for your API Endpoint and Token. The endpoint depends on where OpenClaw is running relative to Raycast:
Use when: Raycast and OpenClaw are on the same computer.
|Setting
|Value
|API Endpoint
http://127.0.0.1:18789
This is the default - no configuration changes needed on OpenClaw.
Use when: OpenClaw runs on another computer on your home/office network.
|Setting
|Value
|API Endpoint
http://<openclaw-machine-ip>:18789
Setup required on the OpenClaw machine:
Find the machine's local IP:
ipconfig getifaddr en0 # WiFi
# or
ipconfig getifaddr en1 # Ethernet
Edit
~/.openclaw/openclaw.json and change the gateway bind setting:
{
"gateway": {
"bind": "0.0.0.0"
}
}
Restart OpenClaw gateway for changes to take effect.
Use the local IP as your endpoint, e.g.,
http://192.168.1.50:18789
⚠️ Security Warning: Binding to
0.0.0.0exposes the gateway to your entire local network. Risks include:
- Anyone on the same WiFi can attempt connections
- Public WiFi = public exposure
- If port forwarding is enabled on your router, it could be internet-accessible
The token provides some protection, but Tailscale (Option C) is strongly recommended for accessing OpenClaw from other machines. Only use this option on trusted private networks.
Use when: You want secure access from anywhere - home, office, mobile, etc.
|Setting
|Value
|API Endpoint
https://<machine-name>.<tailnet>.ts.net
Setup required on the OpenClaw machine:
Install Tailscale on both machines and sign in to the same account.
On the OpenClaw machine, set up Tailscale serve:
tailscale serve --bg 18789
Get your serve URL:
tailscale serve status
Output:
https://machine-name.tailca3a37.ts.net
Use that URL as your API Endpoint.
Benefits:
|Method
|Security
|Works Remotely
|Setup Complexity
|Recommended
|Local
|High (localhost only)
|No
|None
|✅ Yes
|Local Network
|⚠️ Low (LAN exposure)
|No
|Low
|Only on trusted networks
|Tailscale
|High (encrypted, private)
|Yes
|Medium
|✅ Yes - best for remote
Quick Q&A - type a question, get an answer. Supports passing a question as an argument for automation.
Full conversation interface with:
Reads your clipboard and lets you ask questions about it. Great for:
Select text in any app, then run this command to:
Tip: Assign a keyboard shortcut in Raycast preferences for quick access.
The HTTP API endpoint isn't enabled. Add the config shown in Setup step 1.
Make sure OpenClaw gateway is running:
openclaw gateway status
Verify your token matches
gateway.auth.token in your OpenClaw config.
Thanks to @asaphko for the original extension icon and inspiration for the Gateway Status and Open Webchat commands.