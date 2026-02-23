OpenClaw for Raycast

Chat with your local OpenClaw AI assistant directly from Raycast.

Features

Ask OpenClaw - Quick question and answer

- Quick question and answer Chat with OpenClaw - Persistent conversations with history

- Persistent conversations with history Ask About Clipboard - Analyze clipboard content with custom prompts

- Analyze clipboard content with custom prompts Process Selected Text - Summarize, explain, translate, fix grammar, and more

Requirements

OpenClaw installed and running locally

OpenClaw Gateway with HTTP API enabled

Setup

1. Enable the OpenClaw HTTP API

Add this to your ~/.openclaw/openclaw.json :

{ "gateway" : { "http" : { "endpoints" : { "chatCompletions" : { "enabled" : true } } } } }

The gateway will hot-reload the config automatically.

2. Find Your API Token

Your token is in ~/.openclaw/openclaw.json under gateway.auth.token :

cat ~/.openclaw/openclaw.json | grep -A 2 '"auth"' | grep token

3. Choose Your Connection Method

When you first run a command, Raycast will prompt for your API Endpoint and Token. The endpoint depends on where OpenClaw is running relative to Raycast:

Option A: Same Machine (Local)

Use when: Raycast and OpenClaw are on the same computer.

Setting Value API Endpoint http://127.0.0.1:18789

This is the default - no configuration changes needed on OpenClaw.

Option B: Local Network (Same WiFi/LAN)

Use when: OpenClaw runs on another computer on your home/office network.

Setting Value API Endpoint http://<openclaw-machine-ip>:18789

Setup required on the OpenClaw machine:

Find the machine's local IP: ipconfig getifaddr en0 # WiFi # or ipconfig getifaddr en1 # Ethernet Edit ~/.openclaw/openclaw.json and change the gateway bind setting: { "gateway" : { "bind" : "0.0.0.0" } } Restart OpenClaw gateway for changes to take effect. Use the local IP as your endpoint, e.g., http://192.168.1.50:18789

⚠️ Security Warning: Binding to 0.0.0.0 exposes the gateway to your entire local network. Risks include: Anyone on the same WiFi can attempt connections

Public WiFi = public exposure

If port forwarding is enabled on your router, it could be internet-accessible The token provides some protection, but Tailscale (Option C) is strongly recommended for accessing OpenClaw from other machines. Only use this option on trusted private networks.

Option C: Remote via Tailscale (Recommended for Remote Access)

Use when: You want secure access from anywhere - home, office, mobile, etc.

Setting Value API Endpoint https://<machine-name>.<tailnet>.ts.net

Setup required on the OpenClaw machine:

Install Tailscale on both machines and sign in to the same account. On the OpenClaw machine, set up Tailscale serve: tailscale serve -- bg 18789 Get your serve URL: tailscale serve status Output: https://machine-name.tailca3a37.ts.net Use that URL as your API Endpoint.

Benefits:

Encrypted connection (HTTPS)

Works from anywhere (coffee shop, mobile hotspot, etc.)

Only accessible to devices on your Tailscale network

No need to open firewall ports

Connection Method Comparison

Method Security Works Remotely Setup Complexity Recommended Local High (localhost only) No None ✅ Yes Local Network ⚠️ Low (LAN exposure) No Low Only on trusted networks Tailscale High (encrypted, private) Yes Medium ✅ Yes - best for remote

Commands

Ask OpenClaw

Quick Q&A - type a question, get an answer. Supports passing a question as an argument for automation.

Chat with OpenClaw

Full conversation interface with:

Persistent chat history

Multiple conversations

Streaming responses

Newest messages shown first

Ask About Clipboard

Reads your clipboard and lets you ask questions about it. Great for:

Explaining code snippets

Summarizing copied text

Translating content

Process Selected Text

Select text in any app, then run this command to:

Explain

Summarize

Fix Grammar

Improve Writing

Simplify

Expand

Translate to English

Explain Code

Review Code

Make Bullet Points

Tip: Assign a keyboard shortcut in Raycast preferences for quick access.

Troubleshooting

"API error: 405 - Method Not Allowed"

The HTTP API endpoint isn't enabled. Add the config shown in Setup step 1.

"Failed to connect"

Make sure OpenClaw gateway is running:

openclaw gateway status

Token errors

Verify your token matches gateway.auth.token in your OpenClaw config.

Acknowledgments

Thanks to @asaphko for the original extension icon and inspiration for the Gateway Status and Open Webchat commands.