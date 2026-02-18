Starling for Raycast

Securely manage your Starling data in Raycast using your own Personal Access Token.

Security Model

No shared API key is used.

Each user must create and save their own Starling personal token in extension preferences.

The token is stored by Raycast as a password preference and never bundled in source.

Commands

Dashboard : account holder overview + balances for all accounts.

: account holder overview + balances for all accounts. Transactions : multi-account transaction browser with search and note update action.

: multi-account transaction browser with search and note update action. Spaces : list spending/savings spaces across accounts.

: list spending/savings spaces across accounts. Payees : inspect payees and linked payee accounts.

: inspect payees and linked payee accounts. Cards : inspect cards, lock/unlock card, and update card controls.

: inspect cards, lock/unlock card, and update card controls. Direct Debit Mandates : list mandates and cancel selected mandates.

Setup

To access your own Starling account, create a Personal Access Token first:

Sign in to the Starling Developer Portal. Open Personal Access. Link your Starling Bank account to your Starling Developer account. Create a new token and select all permissions except: payee:create

pay-local:create

standing-order:create Copy the token. In Raycast, open the extension preferences and paste it into Personal Access Token .

Suggested Scopes

Minimum read experience:

account:read

account-list:read

balance:read

transaction:read

space:read

payee:read

card:read

mandate:read

For edit actions in this extension:

transaction:edit (update user note)

(update user note) card-control:edit (card controls)

(card controls) mandate:delete (cancel mandates)

Notes

Starling personal access tokens are rate-limited

If a command returns no data, verify token scopes and environment.

Demo Mode