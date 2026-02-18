Securely manage your Starling data in Raycast using your own Personal Access Token.
Dashboard: account holder overview + balances for all accounts.
Transactions: multi-account transaction browser with search and note update action.
Spaces: list spending/savings spaces across accounts.
Payees: inspect payees and linked payee accounts.
Cards: inspect cards, lock/unlock card, and update card controls.
Direct Debit Mandates: list mandates and cancel selected mandates.
To access your own Starling account, create a Personal Access Token first:
payee:create
pay-local:create
standing-order:create
Personal Access Token.
Minimum read experience:
account:read
account-list:read
balance:read
transaction:read
space:read
payee:read
card:read
mandate:read
For edit actions in this extension:
transaction:edit (update user note)
card-control:edit (card controls)
mandate:delete (cancel mandates)
Use Demo Data to load fictional sample data.