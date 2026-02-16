Send the current browser article to Kindle as a clean EPUB, with domain-based cleanup skills, cover control, edit-before-send, and delivery by email or the Send to Kindle desktop app.
Email (Recommended) via SMTP
Send to Kindle app (Mac) local app handoff
|Feature
|This Raycast extension
|Official Chrome extension
|Outdated UX
|❌
|✅
|Readability.js-based extraction for better results
|✅
|❌
|Custom per-domain CSS filters
|✅
|❌
|Manual cover photo selection (
Cover CSS)
|✅
|❌
|Guided cover selector picker (
Add Cover Skill)
|✅
|❌
|Guided filter selector (
Add Filter Skill)
|✅
|❌
|Cover preview before sending
|✅
|❌
|Edit content before sending
|✅
|❌
|Faster (in email mode)
|✅
|❌
|Uses site name instead of article author name
|✅
|❌
|Import/export filter profiles (JSON)
|✅
|❌
|Two delivery methods (local app or email)
|✅
|❌
|Optional removal of all article links before sending
|✅
|❌
|Sending history
|✅
|❌
The extension uses 2 complementary skill types per domain.
When a skill is added, it is applied to all the future articles you will send from that domain.
Filter Skill
Cover Skill
In short:
Filter Skill improves article content quality.
Cover Skill improves book cover quality.
Send to Kindle
Direct send with no preview UI.
Preview and Send to Kindle
Full preview workflow with metadata and actions.
Main actions:
Send to Kindle
View Cover (if cover can be resolved)
Add Cover Skill (guided image candidate picker)
Add Filter Skill (guided selector suggestion list with ranking)
Edit Content (title + markdown body)
Copy Original Source Code
Copy Markdown
Reset Cover Skills for This Domain
Reset Filter Skills for This Domain
Reset All Skills for This Domain
Reveal Output Folder
Add a Skill
Create/update a domain skill manually:
Domain
CSS Filter (elements to remove)
Cover CSS (cover image selector(s))
Includes JSON import action from the form.
My Skills
Manage existing skills:
Send to Kindle History
View previous sends with:
Set / Change Sending Method
Configure and validate delivery mode:
Send to Kindle app (Mac)
Email (Recommended) with SMTP test before save
Sends the EPUB attachment directly to your Kindle email address.
Required fields:
Kindle Address (for example
name@kindle.com)
Sender Address (Need to be in your Amazon Send to Kindle allowlist)
SMTP Server
SMTP Port
SMTP Security (
SSL/TLS,
STARTTLS,
None)
SMTP Username
SMTP Password
During setup, the extension tests SMTP connection/authentication and recipient acceptance before saving.
Writes the EPUB and opens it with the Amazon Send to Kindle app. If Raycast cannot open the app directly, it tries to find a compatible app by name.
A skill is a per-domain profile:
domain
selector (content cleanup)
coverSelector (cover lookup)
Behavior:
news.example.com can reuse
example.com)
Add Cover Skill:
Cover CSS
Add Filter Skill:
Skills can be transferred as JSON files.
send-to-kindle-skill v1 payload
In Raycast extension preferences:
Share EPUB cover image (default: on)
Disable article links (default: off)
CSS Filter).
@mozilla/readability.
macOS and
Windows.
Send to Kindle app mode is intended for the macOS Amazon app.
sips, so behavior can differ on Windows for WebP/AVIF-heavy pages.
Use an app password, not your main Google password.
Suggested values:
smtp.gmail.com
587
STARTTLS
Useful docs:
Raycast browser extension is not available
Unable to load page / extraction fails
Preview and Send to Kindle, then add filter skills for that domain.
Cover CSS selector with
Add Cover Skill.
Email (Recommended).