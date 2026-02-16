Send to Kindle (Raycast)

Send the current browser article to Kindle as a clean EPUB, with domain-based cleanup skills, cover control, edit-before-send, and delivery by email or the Send to Kindle desktop app.

What This Extension Does

Extracts readable article content from the active browser tab

Applies per-domain "skills" (CSS filters + cover selectors)

Lets you preview and edit title/content before sending

Generates a Kindle-friendly EPUB with inlined images

Delivers through: Email (Recommended) via SMTP Send to Kindle app (Mac) local app handoff



Advantages vs Official "Send to Kindle" Chrome Extension

Feature This Raycast extension Official Chrome extension Outdated UX ❌ ✅ Readability.js-based extraction for better results ✅ ❌ Custom per-domain CSS filters ✅ ❌ Manual cover photo selection ( Cover CSS ) ✅ ❌ Guided cover selector picker ( Add Cover Skill ) ✅ ❌ Guided filter selector ( Add Filter Skill ) ✅ ❌ Cover preview before sending ✅ ❌ Edit content before sending ✅ ❌ Faster (in email mode) ✅ ❌ Uses site name instead of article author name ✅ ❌ Import/export filter profiles (JSON) ✅ ❌ Two delivery methods (local app or email) ✅ ❌ Optional removal of all article links before sending ✅ ❌ Sending history ✅ ❌

Cover Skill vs Filter Skill

The extension uses 2 complementary skill types per domain.

When a skill is added, it is applied to all the future articles you will send from that domain.

Filter Skill Removes unwanted page blocks before extraction (ads, sidebars, popups, cookie walls, related-content blocks). Goal: cleaner article body and better readability output.

Cover Skill Targets the best image to use as the Kindle cover. Goal: consistent, high-quality cover image instead of random inline article images (or no image at all with the official "Send to Kindle Chrome extension").



In short:

Filter Skill improves article content quality.

improves article content quality. Cover Skill improves book cover quality.

Current Command Set

Send to Kindle

Direct send with no preview UI.

Loads active tab content

Builds EPUB

Sends immediately with your configured delivery method

Adds entry to history

Preview and Send to Kindle

Full preview workflow with metadata and actions.

Main actions:

Send to Kindle

View Cover (if cover can be resolved)

(if cover can be resolved) Add Cover Skill (guided image candidate picker)

(guided image candidate picker) Add Filter Skill (guided selector suggestion list with ranking)

(guided selector suggestion list with ranking) Edit Content (title + markdown body)

(title + markdown body) Copy Original Source Code

Copy Markdown

Reset Cover Skills for This Domain

Reset Filter Skills for This Domain

Reset All Skills for This Domain

Reveal Output Folder

Add a Skill

Create/update a domain skill manually:

Domain

CSS Filter (elements to remove)

(elements to remove) Cover CSS (cover image selector(s))

Includes JSON import action from the form.

My Skills

Manage existing skills:

Search by domain/selector

Edit

Delete

Export skill JSON

Add a new skill

Send to Kindle History

View previous sends with:

Timestamp

Open in browser

Remove one entry

Clear all history

Set / Change Sending Method

Configure and validate delivery mode:

Send to Kindle app (Mac)

Email (Recommended) with SMTP test before save

Delivery Modes

Email (Recommended)

Sends the EPUB attachment directly to your Kindle email address.

Required fields:

Kindle Address (for example name@kindle.com )

(for example ) Sender Address (Need to be in your Amazon Send to Kindle allowlist)

(Need to be in your Amazon Send to Kindle allowlist) SMTP Server

SMTP Port

SMTP Security ( SSL/TLS , STARTTLS , None )

( , , ) SMTP Username

SMTP Password

During setup, the extension tests SMTP connection/authentication and recipient acceptance before saving.

Send to Kindle app (Mac)

Writes the EPUB and opens it with the Amazon Send to Kindle app. If Raycast cannot open the app directly, it tries to find a compatible app by name.

Skill System

A skill is a per-domain profile:

domain

selector (content cleanup)

(content cleanup) coverSelector (cover lookup)

Behavior:

Skills are unique per domain

Adding a skill on an existing domain merges selectors (deduplicated)

Domain matching supports subdomains ( news.example.com can reuse example.com )

can reuse ) You can reset only cover selectors, only content selectors, or all skills for a domain

Guided Skill Creation in Preview

Add Cover Skill :

Scans source images

Shows visual candidates (width/height + selector)

Saves selected selector as Cover CSS

Add Filter Skill :

Extracts selector candidates from readable content

Ranks them with confidence/specificity/risk scores

Shows recommended subset first, with option to load all selectors

Skill Import/Export

Skills can be transferred as JSON files.

Export format: send-to-kindle-skill v1 payload

v1 payload Import accepts the same format (or direct filter object)

Extension Preferences

In Raycast extension preferences:

Share EPUB cover image (default: on) If off, no cover is embedded in EPUB.

(default: on) Disable article links (default: off) If on, links are stripped while keeping link text.

(default: off)

How the Pipeline Works

Read active tab HTML through the Raycast browser extension. Apply domain skill filters ( CSS Filter ). Extract article content with @mozilla/readability . Convert extracted content to markdown. Build EPUB-compatible HTML from markdown. Fetch and inline images into EPUB resources. Resolve cover: first from skill cover selectors,

fallback to first valid article image. Build EPUB and send using configured delivery method.

Requirements

Raycast installed This extension installed Raycast browser extension enabled (required to access active tab content) Amazon Kindle account configured For email mode: Kindle email address

sender approved in Amazon Send-to-Kindle settings

valid SMTP credentials

Platform Notes (macOS + Windows)

Extension platform target is macOS and Windows .

and . Email workflow is the most reliable cross-platform path.

Send to Kindle app mode is intended for the macOS Amazon app.

mode is intended for the macOS Amazon app. Some image conversion/resizing paths rely on macOS sips , so behavior can differ on Windows for WebP/AVIF-heavy pages.

Gmail Setup (If You Use Gmail SMTP)

Use an app password, not your main Google password.

Suggested values:

SMTP server: smtp.gmail.com

Port: 587

Security: STARTTLS

Username: your Gmail address

Password: Google App Password

Useful docs:

Troubleshooting

Raycast browser extension is not available Install/enable the Raycast browser extension and retry.

Unable to load page / extraction fails Try Preview and Send to Kindle , then add filter skills for that domain.

/ extraction fails Cover missing Add a Cover CSS selector with Add Cover Skill .

SMTP setup failed Recheck host/port/security/credentials and Amazon sender allowlist.

Send to Kindle app not found Install Amazon app or switch to Email (Recommended) .



Data & Storage