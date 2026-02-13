BetaSeries Extension for Raycast

Manage your TV shows and movies with BetaSeries directly from Raycast.

Features

Search Shows & Movies - Quickly find TV shows and movies

- Quickly find TV shows and movies My Shows - View your TV shows library with unwatched episodes count

- View your TV shows library with unwatched episodes count My Movies - Access your movies collection

- Access your movies collection Planning - See your upcoming episodes

- See your upcoming episodes Mark as Watched - Mark episodes and movies as watched/unwatched

- Mark episodes and movies as watched/unwatched Rate Content - Rate your movies directly from Raycast

Setup

Get your BetaSeries API Key from BetaSeries Developer Portal Open one of the member commands (My Shows, My Movies, or Planning). Sign in with your BetaSeries login/email and password directly in the extension form.

The extension will request the token and save it automatically.

Commands

Search Shows

Search for TV shows on BetaSeries and add them to your library.

Search Movies

Search for movies on BetaSeries and add them to your collection.

My Shows

View all your TV shows with their unwatched episodes count. Press Enter to see unwatched episodes.

My Movies

Browse your movie collection and mark them as watched or rate them.

Planning

See your upcoming episodes for the week.

Configuration

The extension requires:

API Key : Your BetaSeries Developer API Key

: Your BetaSeries Developer API Key OAuth Token : For accessing user-specific features like your library and planning (generated and saved automatically from the login form)

License

MIT