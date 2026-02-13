BetaSeries Extension for Raycast
Manage your TV shows and movies with BetaSeries directly from Raycast.
Features
- Search Shows & Movies - Quickly find TV shows and movies
- My Shows - View your TV shows library with unwatched episodes count
- My Movies - Access your movies collection
- Planning - See your upcoming episodes
- Mark as Watched - Mark episodes and movies as watched/unwatched
- Rate Content - Rate your movies directly from Raycast
Setup
- Get your BetaSeries API Key from BetaSeries Developer Portal
- Open one of the member commands (My Shows, My Movies, or Planning).
- Sign in with your BetaSeries login/email and password directly in the extension form.
The extension will request the token and save it automatically.
Commands
Search Shows
Search for TV shows on BetaSeries and add them to your library.
Search Movies
Search for movies on BetaSeries and add them to your collection.
My Shows
View all your TV shows with their unwatched episodes count. Press Enter to see unwatched episodes.
My Movies
Browse your movie collection and mark them as watched or rate them.
Planning
See your upcoming episodes for the week.
Configuration
The extension requires:
- API Key : Your BetaSeries Developer API Key
- OAuth Token : For accessing user-specific features like your library and planning (generated and saved automatically from the login form)
License
MIT