Open saved SecureCRT sessions from Raycast.
Lists saved SecureCRT sessions from your SecureCRT configuration folder. Select a session to open it in SecureCRT.
The command:
Sessions folder inside your SecureCRT config path.
/T /S <session> arguments so they open in a tab when SecureCRT is already running.
Available actions:
Default:
auto
This is the path to SecureCRT's
Config folder. The extension reads sessions from:
<SecureCRT Config Path>/Sessions
When set to
auto, the extension asks SecureCRT where its config folder is by reading the macOS preference:
defaults read com.vandyke.SecureCRT "Config Path"
If SecureCRT has not stored a custom config path, the extension falls back to:
~/Library/Application Support/VanDyke/SecureCRT/Config
You can replace
auto with an explicit config folder path if needed, for example:
~/Library/Application Support/VanDyke/SecureCRT/Config
The value should point at the
Config folder itself, not the
Sessions folder inside it.
Default:
/Applications/SecureCRT.app/Contents/MacOS/SecureCRT
This is the path used to launch SecureCRT. You can provide either the executable path or the
.app bundle path:
/Applications/SecureCRT.app
If a
.app path is provided, the extension resolves it to:
<app>/Contents/MacOS/SecureCRT
Paths beginning with
~ are supported.
Default: enabled
Controls whether the extension reads each session file while loading the list to show hostnames and protocols.
When enabled, hostnames and protocols appear in the list, and hostnames can be copied immediately.
When disabled, the list loads faster because session files are not read for metadata up front. The Copy Hostname action still works by reading only the selected session file when you use the action.