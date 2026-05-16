SecureCRT Sessions

Open saved SecureCRT sessions from Raycast.

Commands

Open Sessions

Lists saved SecureCRT sessions from your SecureCRT configuration folder. Select a session to open it in SecureCRT.

The command:

Recursively scans the Sessions folder inside your SecureCRT config path.

folder inside your SecureCRT config path. Shows the session name and, when enabled in the extension options, the host name and protocol.

Opens sessions with SecureCRT's /T /S <session> arguments so they open in a tab when SecureCRT is already running.

Available actions:

Open Session : Opens the selected session in SecureCRT.

: Opens the selected session in SecureCRT. Copy Hostname : Copies the configured SecureCRT host value. This does not necessarily match the session name; it may be an IP address or FQDN.

: Copies the configured SecureCRT host value. This does not necessarily match the session name; it may be an IP address or FQDN. Reload Sessions: Reloads the session list from disk.

Preferences

SecureCRT Config Path

Default: auto

This is the path to SecureCRT's Config folder. The extension reads sessions from:

<SecureCRT Config Path>/Sessions

When set to auto , the extension asks SecureCRT where its config folder is by reading the macOS preference:

defaults read com.vandyke.SecureCRT "Config Path"

If SecureCRT has not stored a custom config path, the extension falls back to:

~/Library/Application Support/VanDyke/SecureCRT/Config

You can replace auto with an explicit config folder path if needed, for example:

~/Library/Application Support/VanDyke/SecureCRT/Config

The value should point at the Config folder itself, not the Sessions folder inside it.

SecureCRT App Path

Default:

/Applications/SecureCRT.app/Contents/MacOS/SecureCRT

This is the path used to launch SecureCRT. You can provide either the executable path or the .app bundle path:

/Applications/SecureCRT.app

If a .app path is provided, the extension resolves it to:

<app>/Contents/MacOS/SecureCRT

Paths beginning with ~ are supported.

Show Hostnames

Default: enabled

Controls whether the extension reads each session file while loading the list to show hostnames and protocols.

When enabled, hostnames and protocols appear in the list, and hostnames can be copied immediately.

When disabled, the list loads faster because session files are not read for metadata up front. The Copy Hostname action still works by reading only the selected session file when you use the action.