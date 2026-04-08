Moodist

Ambient sound mixer for Raycast. Layer nature, urban, and electronic sounds to create your perfect focus or relaxation environment.

Features

22 ambient sounds — Rain, ocean waves, coffee shop, brown noise, binaural beats, and more

— Rain, ocean waves, coffee shop, brown noise, binaural beats, and more Mix multiple sounds — Layer any combination with individual volume control

— Layer any combination with individual volume control Presets — Save and load your favorite mixes

— Save and load your favorite mixes Sleep timer — Auto-stop after 15 to 120 minutes

— Auto-stop after 15 to 120 minutes Menu bar — Persistent controls without opening Raycast

— Persistent controls without opening Raycast Background playback — Sounds keep playing after closing Raycast

Commands

Command Description Mix Sounds Browse and mix ambient sounds Toggle Playback Quick play/pause Manage Presets Save, load, and delete mixes Set Sleep Timer Auto-stop timer Moodist Menu Bar Persistent menu bar controls

Sound Categories

Nature — Rain, Thunderstorm, Ocean Waves, River, Wind, Birds, Summer Night, Campfire, Forest

— Rain, Thunderstorm, Ocean Waves, River, Wind, Birds, Summer Night, Campfire, Forest Urban — Coffee Shop, City Street, Train, Keyboard Typing, Clock Ticking

— Coffee Shop, City Street, Train, Keyboard Typing, Clock Ticking Electronic — White Noise, Pink Noise, Brown Noise, Deep Space

— White Noise, Pink Noise, Brown Noise, Deep Space Binaural — Alpha Waves, Beta Waves, Theta Waves, Delta Waves

Sound Credits

All ambient sounds are copyright-free and sourced from the Moodist project, available under the Pixabay Content License. Binaural beats are generated programmatically. All sounds are free for personal and commercial use with no attribution required.