Moodist
Ambient sound mixer for Raycast. Layer nature, urban, and electronic sounds to create your perfect focus or relaxation environment.
Features
- 22 ambient sounds — Rain, ocean waves, coffee shop, brown noise, binaural beats, and more
- Mix multiple sounds — Layer any combination with individual volume control
- Presets — Save and load your favorite mixes
- Sleep timer — Auto-stop after 15 to 120 minutes
- Menu bar — Persistent controls without opening Raycast
- Background playback — Sounds keep playing after closing Raycast
Commands
|Command
|Description
|Mix Sounds
|Browse and mix ambient sounds
|Toggle Playback
|Quick play/pause
|Manage Presets
|Save, load, and delete mixes
|Set Sleep Timer
|Auto-stop timer
|Moodist Menu Bar
|Persistent menu bar controls
Sound Categories
- Nature — Rain, Thunderstorm, Ocean Waves, River, Wind, Birds, Summer Night, Campfire, Forest
- Urban — Coffee Shop, City Street, Train, Keyboard Typing, Clock Ticking
- Electronic — White Noise, Pink Noise, Brown Noise, Deep Space
- Binaural — Alpha Waves, Beta Waves, Theta Waves, Delta Waves
Sound Credits
All ambient sounds are copyright-free and sourced from the Moodist project, available under the Pixabay Content License. Binaural beats are generated programmatically. All sounds are free for personal and commercial use with no attribution required.