TXTodo

A Raycast extension for managing tasks in the todo.txt plain-text format. Keyboard-first, plays well with other todo.txt tools — your todo.txt file stays the source of truth.

Commands

Show Tasks — list, complete, prioritize, and edit active tasks. View presets and tag filters live in the search bar.

— list, complete, prioritize, and edit active tasks. View presets and tag filters live in the search bar. Add Task — quick-add a task with an inline description, optional priority (A–Z), and a due-date preset (Today, Tomorrow, End of week, Next Monday, In 2 weeks, End of month). +project and @context tags are parsed from the description.

— quick-add a task with an inline description, optional priority (A–Z), and a due-date preset (Today, Tomorrow, End of week, Next Monday, In 2 weeks, End of month). and tags are parsed from the description. Show Completed Tasks — view tasks marked x in todo.txt that haven't been archived yet.

— view tasks marked in that haven't been archived yet. Show Archived Tasks — view tasks moved to done.txt .

— view tasks moved to . Toggle Menu Bar — show or hide the TXTodo icon in the macOS menu bar.

— show or hide the TXTodo icon in the macOS menu bar. Refresh Menu Bar — re-read todo.txt and refresh the menu bar item. The count also auto-refreshes every 10 minutes in the background.

Views

When launching Show Tasks from Raycast root, pick a view from the argument dropdown:

Active (default) — every uncompleted task

(default) — every uncompleted task Today — uncompleted tasks due today or earlier

— uncompleted tasks due today or earlier This week — uncompleted tasks due on or before the upcoming Sunday

— uncompleted tasks due on or before the upcoming Sunday Overdue — uncompleted tasks past their due date

— uncompleted tasks past their due date Completed — only completed tasks

In-view, the search-bar dropdown switches between Active / Today / This week / Overdue. Tag filters ( +project , @context ) AND on top of the active preset.

Quicklinks

To pin a view (e.g. "Today") to your Raycast root or assign it a hotkey, open Show Tasks in that view and press ⌘⇧Q — "Save ' ' as Quicklink". Raycast will prompt for a name; accept the default or rename. The Quicklink launches Show Tasks directly into that view.

AI tools

The extension exposes four tools to Raycast AI:

List Tasks — list active or completed tasks, optionally filtered by view preset and/or a single project/context tag.

— list active or completed tasks, optionally filtered by view preset and/or a single project/context tag. Add Task — create a task, with optional priority and YYYY-MM-DD due date.

— create a task, with optional priority and due date. Complete Task — mark a task complete by fuzzy text match.

— mark a task complete by fuzzy text match. Reschedule Task — change a task's due date by fuzzy text match.

Preferences