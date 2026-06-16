A Raycast extension for managing tasks in the todo.txt plain-text format. Keyboard-first, plays well with other todo.txt tools — your
todo.txt file stays the source of truth.
+project and
@context tags are parsed from the description.
x in
todo.txt that haven't been archived yet.
done.txt.
todo.txt and refresh the menu bar item. The count also auto-refreshes every 10 minutes in the background.
When launching Show Tasks from Raycast root, pick a view from the argument dropdown:
In-view, the search-bar dropdown switches between Active / Today / This week / Overdue. Tag filters (
+project,
@context) AND on top of the active preset.
To pin a view (e.g. "Today") to your Raycast root or assign it a hotkey, open Show Tasks in that view and press
⌘⇧Q — "Save '' as Quicklink". Raycast will prompt for a name; accept the default or rename. The Quicklink launches Show Tasks directly into that view.
The extension exposes four tools to Raycast AI:
YYYY-MM-DD due date.
todoPath — path to your
todo.txt (default
~/todo.txt)
donePath — path to your
done.txt (default
~/done.txt)
archiveOnComplete — move tasks to
done.txt the moment they're completed
autoStampCreationDate — auto-prepend today's date on new tasks