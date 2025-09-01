Whimsical AI Diagram Generator

Transform your ideas into beautiful visual diagrams using AI! This Raycast extension intelligently creates flowcharts, mindmaps, and sequence diagrams from your natural language descriptions.

Features

✨ Smart Diagram Detection - AI automatically chooses the best diagram type for your description 🔄 Flowcharts - Perfect for processes, workflows, and decision trees 🧠 Mindmaps - Great for brainstorming and organizing ideas 📊 Sequence Diagrams - Ideal for system interactions and API flows 🎨 Professional Rendering - Powered by Whimsical's high-quality diagram engine ⚡ No Setup Required - Uses Raycast AI and Whimsical's public API

How to Use

Open Raycast AI Chat (⌘ + Space, then type "AI") Select "Whimsical Diagram" tool from the available tools Describe what you want to visualize: "Create a user onboarding process"

"Brainstorm marketing strategies for a new app"

"Show the API flow for user authentication" Get your diagram! The AI generates and renders it instantly

Example Prompts

Flowcharts

"Design a customer support ticket resolution process"

"Map out the software deployment workflow"

"Create a decision tree for choosing a programming language"

Mindmaps

"Explore different revenue models for SaaS businesses"

"Organize project management best practices"

"Break down the components of effective teamwork"

Sequence Diagrams

"Show how a mobile app handles user login"

"Diagram the checkout process for an e-commerce site"

"Map the communication flow in a microservices architecture"

Tips for Best Results

Be specific - Include key steps, components, or participants

- Include key steps, components, or participants Use action words - "process", "flow", "interaction", "strategy"

- "process", "flow", "interaction", "strategy" Mention context - What domain or industry is this for?

What You Get

Each generated diagram includes:

Smart summary of what was created

of what was created Direct link to view and edit in Whimsical

to view and edit in Whimsical Professional quality diagrams ready to share

Requirements

Raycast with AI features enabled

No Whimsical account required

No additional setup or authentication needed

About

This extension leverages Raycast's AI capabilities and Whimsical's powerful diagram rendering API to create professional visualizations from simple text descriptions. Perfect for developers, designers, project managers, and anyone who needs to communicate ideas visually.