LocalSend for Raycast

Share files to nearby devices using LocalSend protocol

A Raycast extension that brings LocalSend's seamless file sharing to your command bar.

✨ Features

📤 Send Files & Content

Send Files - Select and send any files to discovered devices

- Select and send any files to discovered devices Send Media - Quick access to send images and videos

- Quick access to send images and videos Send Text - Share text content instantly

- Share text content instantly Send Clipboard - One-click clipboard sharing

- One-click clipboard sharing Send Folder - Share entire folders with a single command

📥 Receive Files

Auto-receive - Server starts automatically when you open the Receive view

- Server starts automatically when you open the Receive view Pending Transfers - Review and accept/reject incoming transfers when Quick Save is off

- Review and accept/reject incoming transfers when Quick Save is off Smart Notifications - See pending transfers in real-time

- See pending transfers in real-time Organized Storage - All files saved to your configured download folder

🔍 Device Discovery

Multicast Discovery - Automatically find LocalSend devices on your network

- Automatically find LocalSend devices on your network Favorite Devices - Star frequently used devices for quick access

- Star frequently used devices for quick access Device Details - See device type, model, IP, and connection status

📊 Menu Bar Control

Quick Save Settings - Toggle between Off, Favorites, or Auto-accept modes

- Toggle between Off, Favorites, or Auto-accept modes Device Information - View your device details and local IPs

- View your device details and local IPs Quick Actions - Fast access to all send commands

- Fast access to all send commands Status Indicator - Custom LocalSend icon in your menu bar

🚀 Quick Start

First Time Setup

Install the extension from Raycast Store Configure your device name (optional, defaults to your computer name) Set download folder (optional, defaults to ~/Downloads)

That's it! You're ready to share files.

Sending Your First File

Open Raycast and type "Send Files" Select files to send (supports multiple selection) Choose the destination device from the list Confirm and send!

Receiving Files

Automatic Mode (Recommended):

Simply open the "Receive" command

command The server starts automatically and stops when you close the view

Files appear in the list as they're received

Manual Approval Mode:

Set Quick Save to "Off" in the menu bar

in the menu bar Incoming transfers appear in the "Pending Transfers" section

Click ✓ to accept or ✗ to reject each transfer

📋 Commands

Main Commands

Command Description Shortcut Tip Send Choose what to send (files, text, clipboard, etc.) Quick launcher for all send options Discover Devices Find LocalSend devices on your network See all available devices Receive View received files and pending transfers Auto-starts receive server LocalSend Menu Bar Quick access to settings and actions Always visible in menu bar

Send Commands

Command Use Case Send Files General file sharing Send Media Photos and videos Send Text Text snippets and notes Send Clipboard Current clipboard content Send Folder Entire directories

⚙️ Settings

Access settings via Cmd + , while in the extension.

Essential Settings

Setting Default Description Download Folder ~/Downloads Where received files are saved Quick Save Off How to handle incoming transfers:

• Off - Ask for confirmation

• Favorites - Auto-accept from favorites

• On - Auto-accept from everyone Device Name Computer name How your device appears to others

Advanced Settings

Setting Default Description Device Type Desktop Device category (Desktop, Mobile, Web, Headless) Device Model System info Model shown to other devices HTTP Port 53318 Port for receiving files (53317 used by LocalSend app) Multicast Address 224.0.0.167 Discovery multicast group Discovery Timeout 5 seconds How long to wait for device responses Network Interface All interfaces Specific interface to use (leave empty for all) Enable Encryption Disabled HTTPS for transfers (experimental)

💡 Tips & Tricks

Quick Save Modes

Off (Default)

Best for security-conscious users

You manually approve each transfer

Pending transfers appear in the Receive view

Favorites Only

Auto-accept from starred devices

Reject all others automatically

Perfect balance of security and convenience

On (Auto-accept)

Fastest workflow

All transfers accepted immediately

Use only on trusted networks

Menu Bar Quick Actions

Right-click the menu bar icon for:

Quick Send Files/Media/Text/Clipboard/Folder

Discover Devices

Change Quick Save mode

View device information and local IPs

Favorite Devices

In the Discover Devices view:

Press Cmd + F to star/unstar a device

to star/unstar a device Favorited devices appear at the top of all lists

Combine with "Favorites" Quick Save mode for trusted devices

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Toggle Favorite Cmd + F Refresh Devices Cmd + R Copy Device IP Cmd + .

🔧 Troubleshooting

Devices Not Showing Up

Check network - Ensure both devices are on the same local network Check firewall - Allow incoming connections on port 53318 Restart discovery - Close and reopen Discover Devices command Check preferences - Verify "Enable Discovery" is checked

Cannot Receive Files

Open Receive view - Server starts automatically when you open it Check Quick Save - Set to "On" for testing, then adjust as needed Verify port - Ensure port 53318 isn't blocked by firewall Check download folder - Ensure the path exists and is writable

Port Conflicts

If you're running the official LocalSend app:

LocalSend app uses port 53317

This extension uses port 53318 by default

by default Both can run simultaneously without conflicts

Change the port in preferences if you encounter other conflicts.

🔐 Security & Privacy

Local Network Only - All transfers happen over your local network

- All transfers happen over your local network No Internet Required - Files never leave your network

- Files never leave your network No Cloud Storage - Direct device-to-device transfer

- Direct device-to-device transfer Manual Approval - Review transfers before accepting (when Quick Save is Off)

- Review transfers before accepting (when Quick Save is Off) Favorites System - Trust specific devices for auto-acceptance

🤝 Compatibility

Works With

✅ Official LocalSend apps (Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux)

✅ Multiple LocalSend Raycast extensions simultaneously

✅ Any device supporting LocalSend Protocol v2

Network Requirements

Same local network (WiFi or Ethernet)

Multicast support (enabled on most home/office networks)

No VPN interference

📚 Learn More

LocalSend Official Site : localsend.org

: localsend.org LocalSend Protocol : github.com/localsend/protocol

: github.com/localsend/protocol Report Issues: github.com/raycast/extensions

🙏 Credits

Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community.

LocalSend Protocol by the LocalSend team

by the LocalSend team Extension by kud