LocalSend

Share files to nearby devices using LocalSend protocol
Overview

LocalSend for Raycast

LocalSend Logo

Share files to nearby devices using LocalSend protocol

A Raycast extension that brings LocalSend's seamless file sharing to your command bar.

✨ Features

📤 Send Files & Content

  • Send Files - Select and send any files to discovered devices
  • Send Media - Quick access to send images and videos
  • Send Text - Share text content instantly
  • Send Clipboard - One-click clipboard sharing
  • Send Folder - Share entire folders with a single command

📥 Receive Files

  • Auto-receive - Server starts automatically when you open the Receive view
  • Pending Transfers - Review and accept/reject incoming transfers when Quick Save is off
  • Smart Notifications - See pending transfers in real-time
  • Organized Storage - All files saved to your configured download folder

🔍 Device Discovery

  • Multicast Discovery - Automatically find LocalSend devices on your network
  • Favorite Devices - Star frequently used devices for quick access
  • Device Details - See device type, model, IP, and connection status

📊 Menu Bar Control

  • Quick Save Settings - Toggle between Off, Favorites, or Auto-accept modes
  • Device Information - View your device details and local IPs
  • Quick Actions - Fast access to all send commands
  • Status Indicator - Custom LocalSend icon in your menu bar

🚀 Quick Start

First Time Setup

  1. Install the extension from Raycast Store
  2. Configure your device name (optional, defaults to your computer name)
  3. Set download folder (optional, defaults to ~/Downloads)

That's it! You're ready to share files.

Sending Your First File

  1. Open Raycast and type "Send Files"
  2. Select files to send (supports multiple selection)
  3. Choose the destination device from the list
  4. Confirm and send!

Receiving Files

Automatic Mode (Recommended):

  • Simply open the "Receive" command
  • The server starts automatically and stops when you close the view
  • Files appear in the list as they're received

Manual Approval Mode:

  • Set Quick Save to "Off" in the menu bar
  • Incoming transfers appear in the "Pending Transfers" section
  • Click ✓ to accept or ✗ to reject each transfer

📋 Commands

Main Commands

CommandDescriptionShortcut Tip
SendChoose what to send (files, text, clipboard, etc.)Quick launcher for all send options
Discover DevicesFind LocalSend devices on your networkSee all available devices
ReceiveView received files and pending transfersAuto-starts receive server
LocalSend Menu BarQuick access to settings and actionsAlways visible in menu bar

Send Commands

CommandUse Case
Send FilesGeneral file sharing
Send MediaPhotos and videos
Send TextText snippets and notes
Send ClipboardCurrent clipboard content
Send FolderEntire directories

⚙️ Settings

Access settings via Cmd + , while in the extension.

Essential Settings

SettingDefaultDescription
Download Folder~/DownloadsWhere received files are saved
Quick SaveOffHow to handle incoming transfers:
Off - Ask for confirmation
Favorites - Auto-accept from favorites
On - Auto-accept from everyone
Device NameComputer nameHow your device appears to others

Advanced Settings

SettingDefaultDescription
Device TypeDesktopDevice category (Desktop, Mobile, Web, Headless)
Device ModelSystem infoModel shown to other devices
HTTP Port53318Port for receiving files (53317 used by LocalSend app)
Multicast Address224.0.0.167Discovery multicast group
Discovery Timeout5 secondsHow long to wait for device responses
Network InterfaceAll interfacesSpecific interface to use (leave empty for all)
Enable EncryptionDisabledHTTPS for transfers (experimental)

💡 Tips & Tricks

Quick Save Modes

Off (Default)

  • Best for security-conscious users
  • You manually approve each transfer
  • Pending transfers appear in the Receive view

Favorites Only

  • Auto-accept from starred devices
  • Reject all others automatically
  • Perfect balance of security and convenience

On (Auto-accept)

  • Fastest workflow
  • All transfers accepted immediately
  • Use only on trusted networks

Menu Bar Quick Actions

Right-click the menu bar icon for:

  • Quick Send Files/Media/Text/Clipboard/Folder
  • Discover Devices
  • Change Quick Save mode
  • View device information and local IPs

Favorite Devices

In the Discover Devices view:

  • Press Cmd + F to star/unstar a device
  • Favorited devices appear at the top of all lists
  • Combine with "Favorites" Quick Save mode for trusted devices

Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Toggle FavoriteCmd + F
Refresh DevicesCmd + R
Copy Device IPCmd + .

🔧 Troubleshooting

Devices Not Showing Up

  1. Check network - Ensure both devices are on the same local network
  2. Check firewall - Allow incoming connections on port 53318
  3. Restart discovery - Close and reopen Discover Devices command
  4. Check preferences - Verify "Enable Discovery" is checked

Cannot Receive Files

  1. Open Receive view - Server starts automatically when you open it
  2. Check Quick Save - Set to "On" for testing, then adjust as needed
  3. Verify port - Ensure port 53318 isn't blocked by firewall
  4. Check download folder - Ensure the path exists and is writable

Port Conflicts

If you're running the official LocalSend app:

  • LocalSend app uses port 53317
  • This extension uses port 53318 by default
  • Both can run simultaneously without conflicts

Change the port in preferences if you encounter other conflicts.

🔐 Security & Privacy

  • Local Network Only - All transfers happen over your local network
  • No Internet Required - Files never leave your network
  • No Cloud Storage - Direct device-to-device transfer
  • Manual Approval - Review transfers before accepting (when Quick Save is Off)
  • Favorites System - Trust specific devices for auto-acceptance

🤝 Compatibility

Works With

  • ✅ Official LocalSend apps (Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux)
  • ✅ Multiple LocalSend Raycast extensions simultaneously
  • ✅ Any device supporting LocalSend Protocol v2

Network Requirements

  • Same local network (WiFi or Ethernet)
  • Multicast support (enabled on most home/office networks)
  • No VPN interference

📚 Learn More

🙏 Credits

Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community.

  • LocalSend Protocol by the LocalSend team
  • Extension by kud

Made for Raycast • Share files at the speed of thought

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
