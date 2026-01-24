LocalSend for Raycast
Share files to nearby devices using LocalSend protocol
A Raycast extension that brings LocalSend's seamless file sharing to your command bar.
✨ Features
📤 Send Files & Content
- Send Files - Select and send any files to discovered devices
- Send Media - Quick access to send images and videos
- Send Text - Share text content instantly
- Send Clipboard - One-click clipboard sharing
- Send Folder - Share entire folders with a single command
📥 Receive Files
- Auto-receive - Server starts automatically when you open the Receive view
- Pending Transfers - Review and accept/reject incoming transfers when Quick Save is off
- Smart Notifications - See pending transfers in real-time
- Organized Storage - All files saved to your configured download folder
🔍 Device Discovery
- Multicast Discovery - Automatically find LocalSend devices on your network
- Favorite Devices - Star frequently used devices for quick access
- Device Details - See device type, model, IP, and connection status
📊 Menu Bar Control
- Quick Save Settings - Toggle between Off, Favorites, or Auto-accept modes
- Device Information - View your device details and local IPs
- Quick Actions - Fast access to all send commands
- Status Indicator - Custom LocalSend icon in your menu bar
🚀 Quick Start
First Time Setup
- Install the extension from Raycast Store
- Configure your device name (optional, defaults to your computer name)
- Set download folder (optional, defaults to ~/Downloads)
That's it! You're ready to share files.
Sending Your First File
- Open Raycast and type "Send Files"
- Select files to send (supports multiple selection)
- Choose the destination device from the list
- Confirm and send!
Receiving Files
Automatic Mode (Recommended):
- Simply open the "Receive" command
- The server starts automatically and stops when you close the view
- Files appear in the list as they're received
Manual Approval Mode:
- Set Quick Save to "Off" in the menu bar
- Incoming transfers appear in the "Pending Transfers" section
- Click ✓ to accept or ✗ to reject each transfer
📋 Commands
Main Commands
|Command
|Description
|Shortcut Tip
|Send
|Choose what to send (files, text, clipboard, etc.)
|Quick launcher for all send options
|Discover Devices
|Find LocalSend devices on your network
|See all available devices
|Receive
|View received files and pending transfers
|Auto-starts receive server
|LocalSend Menu Bar
|Quick access to settings and actions
|Always visible in menu bar
Send Commands
|Command
|Use Case
|Send Files
|General file sharing
|Send Media
|Photos and videos
|Send Text
|Text snippets and notes
|Send Clipboard
|Current clipboard content
|Send Folder
|Entire directories
⚙️ Settings
Access settings via
Cmd + , while in the extension.
Essential Settings
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|Download Folder
~/Downloads
|Where received files are saved
|Quick Save
Off
|How to handle incoming transfers:
• Off - Ask for confirmation
• Favorites - Auto-accept from favorites
• On - Auto-accept from everyone
|Device Name
|Computer name
|How your device appears to others
Advanced Settings
|Setting
|Default
|Description
|Device Type
Desktop
|Device category (Desktop, Mobile, Web, Headless)
|Device Model
|System info
|Model shown to other devices
|HTTP Port
53318
|Port for receiving files (53317 used by LocalSend app)
|Multicast Address
224.0.0.167
|Discovery multicast group
|Discovery Timeout
5 seconds
|How long to wait for device responses
|Network Interface
|All interfaces
|Specific interface to use (leave empty for all)
|Enable Encryption
Disabled
|HTTPS for transfers (experimental)
💡 Tips & Tricks
Quick Save Modes
Off (Default)
- Best for security-conscious users
- You manually approve each transfer
- Pending transfers appear in the Receive view
Favorites Only
- Auto-accept from starred devices
- Reject all others automatically
- Perfect balance of security and convenience
On (Auto-accept)
- Fastest workflow
- All transfers accepted immediately
- Use only on trusted networks
Menu Bar Quick Actions
Right-click the menu bar icon for:
- Quick Send Files/Media/Text/Clipboard/Folder
- Discover Devices
- Change Quick Save mode
- View device information and local IPs
Favorite Devices
In the Discover Devices view:
- Press
Cmd + F to star/unstar a device
- Favorited devices appear at the top of all lists
- Combine with "Favorites" Quick Save mode for trusted devices
Keyboard Shortcuts
|Action
|Shortcut
|Toggle Favorite
Cmd + F
|Refresh Devices
Cmd + R
|Copy Device IP
Cmd + .
🔧 Troubleshooting
Devices Not Showing Up
- Check network - Ensure both devices are on the same local network
- Check firewall - Allow incoming connections on port 53318
- Restart discovery - Close and reopen Discover Devices command
- Check preferences - Verify "Enable Discovery" is checked
Cannot Receive Files
- Open Receive view - Server starts automatically when you open it
- Check Quick Save - Set to "On" for testing, then adjust as needed
- Verify port - Ensure port 53318 isn't blocked by firewall
- Check download folder - Ensure the path exists and is writable
Port Conflicts
If you're running the official LocalSend app:
- LocalSend app uses port 53317
- This extension uses port 53318 by default
- Both can run simultaneously without conflicts
Change the port in preferences if you encounter other conflicts.
🔐 Security & Privacy
- Local Network Only - All transfers happen over your local network
- No Internet Required - Files never leave your network
- No Cloud Storage - Direct device-to-device transfer
- Manual Approval - Review transfers before accepting (when Quick Save is Off)
- Favorites System - Trust specific devices for auto-acceptance
🤝 Compatibility
Works With
- ✅ Official LocalSend apps (Android, iOS, macOS, Windows, Linux)
- ✅ Multiple LocalSend Raycast extensions simultaneously
- ✅ Any device supporting LocalSend Protocol v2
Network Requirements
- Same local network (WiFi or Ethernet)
- Multicast support (enabled on most home/office networks)
- No VPN interference
📚 Learn More
🙏 Credits
Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community.
- LocalSend Protocol by the LocalSend team
- Extension by kud
Made for Raycast • Share files at the speed of thought