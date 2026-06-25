Focus a specific Firefox tab from anywhere on macOS — manage your saved tab targets and generate per-tab Raycast hotkey scripts.
foxhop CLI must be installed. Install via npm:
npm install -g @kud/foxhop-cli
Or configure the full path to the binary in extension preferences if it is not on your PATH.
Firefox extension must also be installed for the CLI to communicate with Firefox. See the foxhop project for setup instructions.
Lists your saved tab targets (favourites first). Press
↵ to Focus Tab — activate the matching Firefox tab and bring Firefox to the foreground (it opens the tab if it isn't already open).
Per-target actions:
↵) — focus the matching tab
⌘F) — pin a target to the top of the list
⌘E) — edit it (URL-first; name, match, and title derive from the URL)
⌘N) — add a new target (just paste a URL)
⌃X) — remove a target
foxhop sync to write Raycast script commands
~/.config/foxhop/tabs.json
⌘R) — reload the list
Runs
foxhop sync in the background and shows a HUD notification with the result. This writes one Raycast script command per saved target into
~/.config/foxhop/scripts, which you can then assign keyboard shortcuts to inside Raycast.
|Preference
|Description
|Default
|foxhop CLI path
|Path to the
foxhop binary
foxhop
|Firefox app name
|macOS app name used to foreground Firefox
Firefox Nightly
Set these via Raycast → Extensions → foxhop → Settings before first use.