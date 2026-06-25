foxhop

Focus a specific Firefox tab from anywhere on macOS — manage your saved tab targets and generate per-tab Raycast hotkey scripts.

Requirements

foxhop CLI must be installed. Install via npm: npm install -g @kud/foxhop-cli Or configure the full path to the binary in extension preferences if it is not on your PATH.

Firefox extension must also be installed for the CLI to communicate with Firefox. See the foxhop project for setup instructions.

Commands

List Tabs

Lists your saved tab targets (favourites first). Press ↵ to Focus Tab — activate the matching Firefox tab and bring Firefox to the foreground (it opens the tab if it isn't already open).

Per-target actions:

Focus Tab ( ↵ ) — focus the matching tab

( ) — focus the matching tab Favourite / Unfavourite ( ⌘F ) — pin a target to the top of the list

( ) — pin a target to the top of the list Edit Target ( ⌘E ) — edit it (URL-first; name, match, and title derive from the URL)

( ) — edit it (URL-first; name, match, and title derive from the URL) Add Target ( ⌘N ) — add a new target (just paste a URL)

( ) — add a new target (just paste a URL) Add from Open Tab — pick a currently open Firefox tab and prefill the form

— pick a currently open Firefox tab and prefill the form Delete Target ( ⌃X ) — remove a target

( ) — remove a target Generate Hotkey Scripts — run foxhop sync to write Raycast script commands

— run to write Raycast script commands Open Config File — open ~/.config/foxhop/tabs.json

— open Refresh ( ⌘R ) — reload the list

Generate Hotkey Scripts

Runs foxhop sync in the background and shows a HUD notification with the result. This writes one Raycast script command per saved target into ~/.config/foxhop/scripts , which you can then assign keyboard shortcuts to inside Raycast.

Preferences

Preference Description Default foxhop CLI path Path to the foxhop binary foxhop Firefox app name macOS app name used to foreground Firefox Firefox Nightly

Set these via Raycast → Extensions → foxhop → Settings before first use.