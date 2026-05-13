Nerd Font Picker Browse, search, and copy Nerd Font glyphs from your locally installed fonts — entirely offline. Features • Requirements • Quick Start • Usage • Development

Features

Instant search — filter glyphs by name or codepoint ( U+E000 ) as you type, with results capped at 200 for snappy performance

— filter glyphs by name or codepoint ( ) as you type, with results capped at 200 for snappy performance Live SVG previews — each glyph is rendered on the fly from the actual font outlines via opentype.js ; no image assets required

— each glyph is rendered on the fly from the actual font outlines via ; no image assets required Rich detail panel — shows a large preview alongside name, codepoint, Unicode escape, HTML entity, and the raw glyph character

— shows a large preview alongside name, codepoint, Unicode escape, HTML entity, and the raw glyph character Multiple copy actions — copy the glyph character, codepoint, name, or Unicode escape sequence, with an option to close Raycast immediately after copying

— copy the glyph character, codepoint, name, or Unicode escape sequence, with an option to close Raycast immediately after copying Configurable icon colour — choose white or black rendering to suit your Raycast theme

— choose white or black rendering to suit your Raycast theme Local-only, no network — reads fonts directly from ~/Library/Fonts and caches metadata in ~/.cache/nerd-font-picker/glyphs.json ; nothing leaves your machine

— reads fonts directly from and caches metadata in ; nothing leaves your machine One-command cache refresh — rebuild the glyph index at any time from the action panel if you install a new font

Requirements

Raycast installed

At least one Nerd Font installed in ~/Library/Fonts whose filename ends in NerdFontMono-Regular.ttf or NerdFont-Regular.ttf

Popular choices from nerdfonts.com: JetBrains Mono Nerd Font, FiraCode Nerd Font, Hack Nerd Font. Any variant that ships the standard Nerd Font PUA block ( U+E000 – U+F8FF ) will work.

Quick Start

Open Raycast and search for "Nerd Font Glyphs" On first run the extension scans your installed font and writes a cache — this takes a few seconds and shows a progress toast Browse or search the glyph list; the detail panel updates in real time Press Return to copy the glyph and close, or open the action panel ( Cmd+K ) for more copy options

Usage

Searching

Type freely in the search bar to filter by glyph name or codepoint:

Query Matches arrow All glyphs whose name contains "arrow" U+E0A0 Exact codepoint lookup e0a Partial codepoint match nf-dev Name-prefix filtering (Devicons family)

Detail Panel

Selecting any glyph opens a split detail view showing:

Field Example Name nf-dev-git Codepoint U+E0A0 Unicode Escape  HTML Entity  Glyph `` (raw character)

Action Panel ( Cmd+K )

Action Description Copy Glyph & Close Copies the raw glyph character and dismisses Raycast Copy Glyph Copies the raw glyph character and stays open Copy Codepoint Copies U+E0A0 Copy Name Copies the glyph name string Copy Unicode Escape Copies  (or \Uxxxxxxxx for higher planes) Refresh Cache Re-parses the font and rebuilds ~/.cache/nerd-font-picker/glyphs.json

Preferences

Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Nerd Font Picker to configure:

Preference Values Default Icon Colour White, Black White

Development

Project Structure

nerd-font-picker/ ├── src/ │ ├── list.tsx # Main command — UI, search state, action panel │ └── utils.ts # Font parsing, SVG rendering, cache I/O, search logic ├── assets/ # Extension icon (place command-icon.png here) ├── package.json └── tsconfig.json

Scripts

Script Description npm run dev Start extension in development mode with hot reload npm run build Build for production ( ray build -e dist ) npm run lint Run Raycast ESLint config npm run fix-lint Auto-fix lint issues npm run publish Publish to the Raycast Store

Clone & Run

git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git cd extensions/extensions/nerd-font-picker npm install npm run dev

Then open Raycast and search for "Nerd Font Glyphs".

Tech Stack

Package Role @raycast/api Raycast extension primitives (List, ActionPanel, Clipboard…) @raycast/utils Higher-level Raycast utilities opentype.js Font parsing — reads TTF outlines and extracts PUA glyph paths typescript Type-safe source compilation eslint + @raycast/eslint-config Linting with Raycast's opinionated ruleset prettier Code formatting

MIT © kud — Made with ❤️