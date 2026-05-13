Browse, search, and copy Nerd Font glyphs from your locally installed fonts — entirely offline.
Features • Requirements • Quick Start • Usage • Development
U+E000) as you type, with results capped at 200 for snappy performance
opentype.js; no image assets required
~/Library/Fonts and caches metadata in
~/.cache/nerd-font-picker/glyphs.json; nothing leaves your machine
~/Library/Fonts whose filename ends in
NerdFontMono-Regular.ttf or
NerdFont-Regular.ttf
Popular choices from nerdfonts.com: JetBrains Mono Nerd Font, FiraCode Nerd Font, Hack Nerd Font. Any variant that ships the standard Nerd Font PUA block (
U+E000–
U+F8FF) will work.
Return to copy the glyph and close, or open the action panel (
Cmd+K) for more copy options
Type freely in the search bar to filter by glyph name or codepoint:
|Query
|Matches
arrow
|All glyphs whose name contains "arrow"
U+E0A0
|Exact codepoint lookup
e0a
|Partial codepoint match
nf-dev
|Name-prefix filtering (Devicons family)
Selecting any glyph opens a split detail view showing:
|Field
|Example
|Name
nf-dev-git
|Codepoint
U+E0A0
|Unicode Escape
|HTML Entity

|Glyph
|`` (raw character)
Cmd+K)
|Action
|Description
|Copy Glyph & Close
|Copies the raw glyph character and dismisses Raycast
|Copy Glyph
|Copies the raw glyph character and stays open
|Copy Codepoint
|Copies
U+E0A0
|Copy Name
|Copies the glyph name string
|Copy Unicode Escape
|Copies
(or
\Uxxxxxxxx for higher planes)
|Refresh Cache
|Re-parses the font and rebuilds
~/.cache/nerd-font-picker/glyphs.json
Open Raycast Preferences → Extensions → Nerd Font Picker to configure:
|Preference
|Values
|Default
|Icon Colour
|White, Black
|White
nerd-font-picker/
├── src/
│ ├── list.tsx # Main command — UI, search state, action panel
│ └── utils.ts # Font parsing, SVG rendering, cache I/O, search logic
├── assets/ # Extension icon (place command-icon.png here)
├── package.json
└── tsconfig.json
|Script
|Description
npm run dev
|Start extension in development mode with hot reload
npm run build
|Build for production (
ray build -e dist)
npm run lint
|Run Raycast ESLint config
npm run fix-lint
|Auto-fix lint issues
npm run publish
|Publish to the Raycast Store
git clone https://github.com/raycast/extensions.git
cd extensions/extensions/nerd-font-picker
npm install
npm run dev
Then open Raycast and search for "Nerd Font Glyphs".
|Package
|Role
@raycast/api
|Raycast extension primitives (List, ActionPanel, Clipboard…)
@raycast/utils
|Higher-level Raycast utilities
opentype.js
|Font parsing — reads TTF outlines and extracts PUA glyph paths
typescript
|Type-safe source compilation
eslint +
@raycast/eslint-config
|Linting with Raycast's opinionated ruleset
prettier
|Code formatting
MIT © kud — Made with ❤️