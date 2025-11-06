Prompt Builder

Prompt Builder is a Raycast extension that helps you craft the perfect AI prompts efficiently. It makes it easy to define roles, tasks, tone, audience, and constraints, helping make AI output more accurate and consistent. Then preview and copy your prompts instantly.

Features

Build structured prompts with role, task, tone, audience, and constraints

Adjust creativity level: None, Low, Medium, High

Advanced options: reasoning, examples, summaries, and follow-ups

Preview prompts before copying

Copy prompt to clipboard with one click

Clear form to start fresh

Usage

Open Raycast and search for Prompt Builder Fill in the form fields Toggle Advanced Options to add reasoning, examples, summaries, follow-ups, or meta instructions Preview your prompt to check it before copying Copy your prompt to clipboard

Keyboard Shortcuts

⌘ + ↵ : Copy to clipboard

: Copy to clipboard ⌘ + D : Clear form

: Clear form ⌘ + Y : Preview prompt

: Preview prompt ⌘ + E : Edit preview

Support

If you encounter any issues or have feature suggestions, open an issue on the GitHub repository.