Extension Icon

Prompt Builder

Prompt Builder helps you craft clear, consistent AI prompts through a simple form. Define roles, tone, audience, and constraints to get better results faster. Then copy them instantly into your favorite AI tool.
Overview

Prompt Builder

Prompt Builder is a Raycast extension that helps you craft the perfect AI prompts efficiently. It makes it easy to define roles, tasks, tone, audience, and constraints, helping make AI output more accurate and consistent. Then preview and copy your prompts instantly.

Features

  • Build structured prompts with role, task, tone, audience, and constraints
  • Adjust creativity level: None, Low, Medium, High
  • Advanced options: reasoning, examples, summaries, and follow-ups
  • Preview prompts before copying
  • Copy prompt to clipboard with one click
  • Clear form to start fresh

Usage

  1. Open Raycast and search for Prompt Builder
  2. Fill in the form fields
  3. Toggle Advanced Options to add reasoning, examples, summaries, follow-ups, or meta instructions
  4. Preview your prompt to check it before copying
  5. Copy your prompt to clipboard

Keyboard Shortcuts

  • ⌘ + ↵: Copy to clipboard
  • ⌘ + D: Clear form
  • ⌘ + Y: Preview prompt
  • ⌘ + E: Edit preview

Support

If you encounter any issues or have feature suggestions, open an issue on the GitHub repository.

