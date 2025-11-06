Prompt Builder
Prompt Builder is a Raycast extension that helps you craft the perfect AI prompts efficiently. It makes it easy to define roles, tasks, tone, audience, and constraints, helping make AI output more accurate and consistent. Then preview and copy your prompts instantly.
Features
- Build structured prompts with role, task, tone, audience, and constraints
- Adjust creativity level: None, Low, Medium, High
- Advanced options: reasoning, examples, summaries, and follow-ups
- Preview prompts before copying
- Copy prompt to clipboard with one click
- Clear form to start fresh
Usage
- Open Raycast and search for Prompt Builder
- Fill in the form fields
- Toggle Advanced Options to add reasoning, examples, summaries, follow-ups, or meta instructions
- Preview your prompt to check it before copying
- Copy your prompt to clipboard
Keyboard Shortcuts
-
⌘ + ↵: Copy to clipboard
-
⌘ + D: Clear form
-
⌘ + Y: Preview prompt
-
⌘ + E: Edit preview
Support
If you encounter any issues or have feature suggestions, open an issue on the GitHub repository.