Raycast extension for browsing Plex music libraries and controlling a Plexamp player.
Browse Library: browse the selected Plex music library, artists, albums, playlists, and queue tracks or entire albums in Plexamp
Search Library: quickly search artists, albums, and tracks and play/queue them in Plexamp
Now Playing: see what's playing, control the transport and adjust the queue
Now Playing Menubar: show the current album art and a customizable now playing label in the macOS menu bar
Plexamp Status: inspect the connected Plexamp client and selected Plex music library
Plexamp URL Override if your Plexamp or Plexamp Headless instance is not available at
http://127.0.0.1:32500.
Menubar Format with
{track},
{album}, and
{artist} tokens for the
Now Playing Menubar command.
Now Playing.
Now Playing.
Plexamp Status.
5 Stars,
5 Stars (Half Stars), or
1 Star.