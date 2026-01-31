StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
QMD

Search your markdown files with QMD (Quick Markdown Search) - fast BM25 keyword search, semantic vector search, and hybrid search with LLM reranking
AvatarKarel Vuong
Overview

QMD for Raycast

A Raycast extension for QMD - an on-device search engine for markdown files.

Screenshots

Search results Add collection Index status

Prerequisites

  1. Bun: Install from bun.sh
  2. QMD: bun install -g https://github.com/tobi/qmd
  3. SQLite (macOS): brew install sqlite

Getting Started

  1. Add a collection: point QMD at a folder of markdown files
  2. Generate embeddings: enables semantic search (downloads ~3GB model)
  3. Search: keyword, semantic, or hybrid search

See QMD documentation for full details on commands and features.

Configuration

Custom Binary Paths

If Bun or QMD are installed in non-standard locations (e.g., via Homebrew), you can configure custom paths in Extension Preferences (⌘,):

  • Custom Bun Executable Path: Set the full path to your Bun executable
  • Custom QMD Executable Path: Set the full path to your QMD executable

To find the correct path, use which in Terminal:

which bun
which qmd

Leave these fields empty to use automatic detection (checks ~/.bun/bin and system PATH).

Data

  • Index: ~/.cache/qmd/index.sqlite
  • Config: ~/.config/qmd/index.yml
Compatibility
  • macOS
Developer ToolsProductivity
