QMD for Raycast

A Raycast extension for QMD - an on-device search engine for markdown files.

Screenshots

Prerequisites

Bun: Install from bun.sh QMD: bun install -g https://github.com/tobi/qmd SQLite (macOS): brew install sqlite

Getting Started

Add a collection: point QMD at a folder of markdown files Generate embeddings: enables semantic search (downloads ~3GB model) Search: keyword, semantic, or hybrid search

See QMD documentation for full details on commands and features.

Configuration

Custom Binary Paths

If Bun or QMD are installed in non-standard locations (e.g., via Homebrew), you can configure custom paths in Extension Preferences (⌘,):

Custom Bun Executable Path : Set the full path to your Bun executable

: Set the full path to your Bun executable Custom QMD Executable Path: Set the full path to your QMD executable

To find the correct path, use which in Terminal:

which bun which qmd

Leave these fields empty to use automatic detection (checks ~/.bun/bin and system PATH).

Data