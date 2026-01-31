A Raycast extension for QMD - an on-device search engine for markdown files.
bun install -g https://github.com/tobi/qmd
brew install sqlite
See QMD documentation for full details on commands and features.
If Bun or QMD are installed in non-standard locations (e.g., via Homebrew), you can configure custom paths in Extension Preferences (⌘,):
To find the correct path, use
which in Terminal:
which bun
which qmd
Leave these fields empty to use automatic detection (checks
~/.bun/bin and system PATH).
~/.cache/qmd/index.sqlite
~/.config/qmd/index.yml