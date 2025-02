Brreg (Norwegian Company Register) Raycast Extension

Search and retrieve information about Norwegian companies (Enhetsregisteret) directly from the Raycast command bar. The extension uses the official Brønnøysund Register Center (Brreg) API to find companies by name or organisation number.

Features

Search by Name : Type any part of a company’s name to view matching results from Brreg.

: Type any part of a company’s name to view matching results from Brreg. Search by Organisasjonsnummer : Type a 9-digit organisation number to retrieve an exact match.

: Type a 9-digit organisation number to retrieve an exact match. Partial Numeric Search : If you type fewer than 9 digits, the extension can optionally use Brreg's full-text search ( q param) to show partial matches.

: If you type fewer than 9 digits, the extension can optionally use Brreg's full-text search ( param) to show partial matches. Copy Data : Copy the organisation number or address with a single action.

: Copy the organisation number or address with a single action. Open in Browser: Quickly jump to the company’s details page in the Brønnøysund Register website.

Requirements

No credentials or API keys are required. Brreg provides open, free access to its Enhetsregisteret endpoints.

Privacy & Data Usage

No user credentials or passwords are required by this extension.

The extension sends your search query (name or number) to the public Brreg API to retrieve matching entities.

All information collected from the user is used solely to connect to Brreg and improve the extension’s response.

We do not store, share, or process personal data outside of fulfilling these requests.

Made with 🫶 by kynd