sir.golf — Golf Leaderboards for Raycast

sir.golf — A Nod to the Classics, A Bow to the Course.

Live PGA Tour, LPGA and DP World Tour leaderboards, the week's golf schedule with every major badged, and one-tap Add to Calendar — right inside Raycast. No account, no API key, no backend: it fetches directly from ESPN's free public JSON API.

Commands

Command What it shows Leaderboard One unified rankings view. The dropdown switches between This Tournament (live board — or the most recent completed event when nothing's live; auto-refreshes every 30s) and season rankings: scoring average (default), FedEx Cup, money, wins, driving, GIR, birdies, top-10s, cuts. A live/recent major is flagged ⛳ in the title. Every player has a side-pane detail: headshot, country, age, turned-pro, height/weight, college, and season stats. Golf Season The tour schedule — this week, upcoming, recent, and any past season with winners. One dropdown filters by tour or by where it streams (🇺🇸 US · 🇬🇧 UK & Ireland · 🇩🇪 Germany · 🇦🇹 Austria · 🇫🇷 France). Majors are badged with a star + "Major Championship" tag. Add to Calendar (⌘⇧A) writes a branded .ics — event details and where-to-watch — straight to your calendar. Side pane shows course, location, purse, defending champion, forecast, winner, the broadcast/where-to-watch guide, and an ESPN link.

Switch tour (PGA / LPGA / DP World) with ⌘T; the default-tour preference sets the starting tour. Details show in a side pane, toggle with ⌘ → Show/Hide Details. Change the season year in Golf Season with ⌘[ / ⌘].

Run it locally

Requires the Raycast app and Node 20+.

npm install npm run dev # ray develop — opens the commands in Raycast

Then trigger Leaderboard or Golf Season from Raycast. npm run build and npm run lint validate the extension without launching it.

How it works

Two keyless ESPN hosts, no backend:

site.api.espn.com — one cheap (~37 KB) /{tour}/scoreboard call drives Leaderboard and Golf Season: the board is events[0].competitions[0].competitors[] , and the schedule rides along in leagues[0].calendar (no second request, and we deliberately avoid the 17 MB ?dates=YYYY payload). When nothing's live, the Leaderboard refetches the last completed event by date for a useful fallback.

— one cheap (~37 KB) call drives Leaderboard and Golf Season: the board is , and the schedule rides along in (no second request, and we deliberately avoid the 17 MB payload). When nothing's live, the Leaderboard refetches the last completed event by date for a useful fallback. sports.core.api.espn.com (HATEOAS) — tournament detail (venue, course, purse, defending champion, weather) and the season leaders (FedEx Cup, scoring average, …). Leader entries are $ref links to athletes, resolved in parallel.

Responses are cached ( useCachedPromise / useFetch ) so the API isn't hammered. All parsing lives in src/espn.ts and treats every field as optional — the API is unofficial, so the UI fails soft. Majors carry no flag in ESPN's feed, so they're detected by name ( majorLabelOf ), scoped per tour to avoid false positives. Add to Calendar builds the .ics locally ( buildEventIcs ) and hands it to the OS calendar — no service, no upload.

Known caveats

Unofficial API, no SLA. ESPN can change or remove it without notice.

ESPN can change or remove it without notice. No tournament logos — golf events carry none in ESPN's feed, so the tour/ league logo is used on Golf Season events. Player country flags and headshots do exist.

— golf events carry none in ESPN's feed, so the tour/ league logo is used on Golf Season events. Player country flags and headshots do exist. No tee times / qualifying times — the golf summary endpoint returns 502, and the lightweight scoreboard has no tee-time fields. The detail view links to ESPN for those.

— the golf endpoint returns 502, and the lightweight scoreboard has no tee-time fields. The detail view links to ESPN for those. Broadcast data is US-only from ESPN. Non-US "where to watch" (Sky, ServusTV, ORF, Canal+, …) comes from a hand-maintained WATCH_GUIDE table in src/espn.ts , shown clearly as a general guide — rights vary by region & season.

from ESPN. Non-US "where to watch" (Sky, ServusTV, ORF, Canal+, …) comes from a hand-maintained table in , shown clearly as a general guide — rights vary by region & season. Scope is PGA + LPGA + DP World. Champions Tour data is thin; LIV is effectively absent on ESPN — neither is offered. Some season-leader categories may be PGA-only; the Season command shows an empty-state for tours that don't publish a given stat.

Project layout

src/espn.ts shared ESPN data layer: fetchers, parsers, majors, .ics, watch guide src/leaderboard.tsx Leaderboard command (tournament + season rankings) src/golf-season.tsx Golf Season command (schedule, majors, add-to-calendar, region filter) src/player-detail.tsx shared player side-pane (headshot, bio, stats)

License

MIT