sir.golf — A Nod to the Classics, A Bow to the Course.
Live PGA Tour, LPGA and DP World Tour leaderboards, the week's golf schedule with every major badged, and one-tap Add to Calendar — right inside Raycast. No account, no API key, no backend: it fetches directly from ESPN's free public JSON API.
|Command
|What it shows
|Leaderboard
|One unified rankings view. The dropdown switches between This Tournament (live board — or the most recent completed event when nothing's live; auto-refreshes every 30s) and season rankings: scoring average (default), FedEx Cup, money, wins, driving, GIR, birdies, top-10s, cuts. A live/recent major is flagged ⛳ in the title. Every player has a side-pane detail: headshot, country, age, turned-pro, height/weight, college, and season stats.
|Golf Season
|The tour schedule — this week, upcoming, recent, and any past season with winners. One dropdown filters by tour or by where it streams (🇺🇸 US · 🇬🇧 UK & Ireland · 🇩🇪 Germany · 🇦🇹 Austria · 🇫🇷 France). Majors are badged with a star + "Major Championship" tag. Add to Calendar (⌘⇧A) writes a branded
.ics — event details and where-to-watch — straight to your calendar. Side pane shows course, location, purse, defending champion, forecast, winner, the broadcast/where-to-watch guide, and an ESPN link.
Switch tour (PGA / LPGA / DP World) with ⌘T; the default-tour preference sets the starting tour. Details show in a side pane, toggle with ⌘ → Show/Hide Details. Change the season year in Golf Season with ⌘[ / ⌘].
Requires the Raycast app and Node 20+.
npm install
npm run dev # ray develop — opens the commands in Raycast
Then trigger Leaderboard or Golf Season from Raycast.
npm run build and
npm run lint validate the extension without launching it.
Two keyless ESPN hosts, no backend:
site.api.espn.com — one cheap (~37 KB)
/{tour}/scoreboard call drives
Leaderboard and Golf Season: the board is
events[0].competitions[0].competitors[],
and the schedule rides along in
leagues[0].calendar (no second request, and we
deliberately avoid the 17 MB
?dates=YYYY payload). When nothing's live, the
Leaderboard refetches the last completed event by date for a useful fallback.
sports.core.api.espn.com (HATEOAS) — tournament detail (venue, course,
purse, defending champion, weather) and the season leaders (FedEx Cup, scoring
average, …). Leader entries are
$ref links to athletes, resolved in parallel.
Responses are cached (
useCachedPromise /
useFetch) so the API isn't hammered.
All parsing lives in
src/espn.ts and treats every field as
optional — the API is unofficial, so the UI fails soft. Majors carry no flag in
ESPN's feed, so they're detected by name (
majorLabelOf), scoped per tour to
avoid false positives. Add to Calendar builds the
.ics locally
(
buildEventIcs) and hands it to the OS calendar — no service, no upload.
summary endpoint returns 502,
and the lightweight scoreboard has no tee-time fields. The detail view links to
ESPN for those.
WATCH_GUIDE table in
src/espn.ts, shown clearly as a general guide — rights vary by region & season.
src/espn.ts shared ESPN data layer: fetchers, parsers, majors, .ics, watch guide
src/leaderboard.tsx Leaderboard command (tournament + season rankings)
src/golf-season.tsx Golf Season command (schedule, majors, add-to-calendar, region filter)
src/player-detail.tsx shared player side-pane (headshot, bio, stats)
MIT