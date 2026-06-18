Move Cursor Displays

Raycast extension plus a Swift helper, connected through Raycast's official Swift bridge, for moving the macOS mouse cursor between displays. The commands have no UI: run one command and the cursor jumps immediately.

What It Does

Reads the current cursor position.

Finds the display containing the cursor.

Sorts displays left to right, then top to bottom when x is equal.

is equal. Moves to the next or previous display, wrapping at either end.

Preserves the cursor's relative x and y position inside the display.

and position inside the display. Supports center commands that move to the target display center instead.

Clamps the final point inside the target display bounds.

Shows a readable message when there is only one display.

Project Structure

. ├── assets │ └── icon.png ├── src │ ├── move-cursor-command.ts │ ├── move-cursor-next-display-center.ts │ ├── move-cursor-next-display.ts │ ├── move-cursor-previous-display-center.ts │ ├── move-cursor-previous-display.ts │ └── swift-bridge.d.ts ├── swift │ └── movecursor │ ├── Package.swift │ └── Sources │ └── movecursor.swift ├── CHANGELOG.md ├── package.json ├── tsconfig.json └── README.md

The Swift helper is source code under swift/movecursor . Raycast builds and invokes it through swift:../swift/movecursor ; no checked-in native binary is required.

Setup

Install Xcode. Raycast's Swift bridge currently requires Xcode to build Swift packages. Create a Raycast extension: npm create raycast-extension@latest Choose a no-view TypeScript extension, then replace the generated files with this project's files. Install dependencies: npm install Run the extension in Raycast development mode: npm run dev In Raycast, run one of: Move Cursor to Next Display Move Cursor to Previous Display Move Cursor to Next Display Center Move Cursor to Previous Display Center

Publish

Raycast's publish command copies the extension directory into a fork before opening a Store PR. Clean local Swift build output first:

npm run clean:publish npm run publish

Permissions

The helper uses CoreGraphics and CGWarpMouseCursorPosition . If macOS blocks cursor movement, grant permission in:

System Settings > Privacy & Security > Accessibility

Add Raycast while developing.

Common Failures

Swift bridge build errors: install or update Xcode, then rerun npm run dev .

. xcodebuild failed to load a required plug-in : run xcodebuild -runFirstLaunch ; if it still fails, update or reinstall Xcode.

: run ; if it still fails, update or reinstall Xcode. ENOTSUP ... swift/movecursor/.build/debug : run npm run clean:publish , then publish again.

: run , then publish again. Only one display detected : macOS currently reports a single active display.

: macOS currently reports a single active display. macOS rejected cursor movement : grant Accessibility permission to Raycast and try again.

Notes

The extension uses Raycast's Swift bridge instead of checking in a prebuilt native executable. That keeps the native code reviewable and avoids binary architecture/signing drift during Store review.

Next Steps