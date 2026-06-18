Raycast extension plus a Swift helper, connected through Raycast's official Swift bridge, for moving the macOS mouse cursor between displays. The commands have no UI: run one command and the cursor jumps immediately.
x is equal.
x and
y position inside the display.
.
├── assets
│ └── icon.png
├── src
│ ├── move-cursor-command.ts
│ ├── move-cursor-next-display-center.ts
│ ├── move-cursor-next-display.ts
│ ├── move-cursor-previous-display-center.ts
│ ├── move-cursor-previous-display.ts
│ └── swift-bridge.d.ts
├── swift
│ └── movecursor
│ ├── Package.swift
│ └── Sources
│ └── movecursor.swift
├── CHANGELOG.md
├── package.json
├── tsconfig.json
└── README.md
The Swift helper is source code under
swift/movecursor. Raycast builds and invokes it through
swift:../swift/movecursor; no checked-in native binary is required.
Install Xcode. Raycast's Swift bridge currently requires Xcode to build Swift packages.
Create a Raycast extension:
npm create raycast-extension@latest
Choose a no-view TypeScript extension, then replace the generated files with this project's files.
Install dependencies:
npm install
Run the extension in Raycast development mode:
npm run dev
In Raycast, run one of:
Move Cursor to Next Display
Move Cursor to Previous Display
Move Cursor to Next Display Center
Move Cursor to Previous Display Center
Raycast's publish command copies the extension directory into a fork before opening a Store PR. Clean local Swift build output first:
npm run clean:publish
npm run publish
The helper uses CoreGraphics and
CGWarpMouseCursorPosition. If macOS blocks cursor movement, grant permission in:
System Settings > Privacy & Security > Accessibility
Add Raycast while developing.
npm run dev.
xcodebuild failed to load a required plug-in: run
xcodebuild -runFirstLaunch; if it still fails, update or reinstall Xcode.
ENOTSUP ... swift/movecursor/.build/debug: run
npm run clean:publish, then publish again.
Only one display detected: macOS currently reports a single active display.
macOS rejected cursor movement: grant Accessibility permission to Raycast and try again.
The extension uses Raycast's Swift bridge instead of checking in a prebuilt native executable. That keeps the native code reviewable and avoids binary architecture/signing drift during Store review.