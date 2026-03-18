Mole

Deep clean and optimize your Mac from Raycast.

A Raycast extension for Mole, the macOS system maintenance CLI.

Screenshots

System Status Clean System

Analyze Disk Optimize System

Prerequisites

Mole ( mo ) must be installed on your system:

brew install mole

Commands

Command Description System Status Real-time dashboard with health score, CPU, memory, disk, battery, and network Clean System Preview and remove caches, logs, and temporary files with streaming progress Optimize System Rebuild databases, refresh services, and optimize system performance Uninstall App Browse installed applications and move them to the Trash Analyze Disk Browse folders sorted by size with drill-down navigation Purge Dev Artifacts Find and remove old node_modules, .next, dist, target, and venv folders Clean Installers Find and remove .dmg, .pkg, and .iso files from Downloads, Desktop, and Documents Touch ID for Sudo Check status and toggle Touch ID for sudo authentication Update Mole Update Mole to the latest version

Configuration

Preference Scope Description Mole Binary Path Extension Custom path to the mo binary (auto-detected by default) Refresh Interval System Status How often to refresh status data (3, 5, 10, or 30 seconds) Default Path Analyze Disk Starting directory for disk analysis

Credits

This extension is a Raycast interface for Mole, created by tw93. All system maintenance operations are powered by the Mole CLI. This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by the original project.