Deep clean and optimize your Mac from Raycast.
A Raycast extension for Mole, the macOS system maintenance CLI.
|System Status
|Clean System
|Analyze Disk
|Optimize System
Mole (
mo) must be installed on your system:
brew install mole
|Command
|Description
|System Status
|Real-time dashboard with health score, CPU, memory, disk, battery, and network
|Clean System
|Preview and remove caches, logs, and temporary files with streaming progress
|Optimize System
|Rebuild databases, refresh services, and optimize system performance
|Uninstall App
|Browse installed applications and move them to the Trash
|Analyze Disk
|Browse folders sorted by size with drill-down navigation
|Purge Dev Artifacts
|Find and remove old node_modules, .next, dist, target, and venv folders
|Clean Installers
|Find and remove .dmg, .pkg, and .iso files from Downloads, Desktop, and Documents
|Touch ID for Sudo
|Check status and toggle Touch ID for sudo authentication
|Update Mole
|Update Mole to the latest version
|Preference
|Scope
|Description
|Mole Binary Path
|Extension
|Custom path to the
mo binary (auto-detected by default)
|Refresh Interval
|System Status
|How often to refresh status data (3, 5, 10, or 30 seconds)
|Default Path
|Analyze Disk
|Starting directory for disk analysis
This extension is a Raycast interface for Mole, created by tw93. All system maintenance operations are powered by the Mole CLI. This extension is not affiliated with or endorsed by the original project.