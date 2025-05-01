Zero
A Raycast extension for seamless integration with Zero
Features
- Draft Email Tool: Create email drafts directly from Raycast with recipients, subject, and body
- AI Integration: Use natural language to draft emails through Raycast AI commands
- Email Formatting: Automatically handles formatting, including conversion of markdown links to plain text
Usage
AI Commands
You can interact with the Zero extension using natural language:
@zero Draft an email to john@example.com about the meeting tomorrow
Tools
The extension provides the following tool that can be used with Raycast AI:
- Draft Email: Create a new email draft with recipient (to, cc, bcc), subject, and body content
Preferences
- Enable Draft Previews: Show a preview of the email before creating it, allowing you to review before opening in zero
Development
Prerequisites
Setup
# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/jlokos/zero-raycast.git
cd zero-raycast
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Run in development mode
npm run dev
License
MIT
Privacy
This extension respects your privacy and data security. Data is processed according to Raycast's privacy policy.