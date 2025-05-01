Zero

A Raycast extension for seamless integration with Zero

Features

Draft Email Tool : Create email drafts directly from Raycast with recipients, subject, and body

: Create email drafts directly from Raycast with recipients, subject, and body AI Integration : Use natural language to draft emails through Raycast AI commands

: Use natural language to draft emails through Raycast AI commands Email Formatting: Automatically handles formatting, including conversion of markdown links to plain text

Usage

AI Commands

You can interact with the Zero extension using natural language:

@zero Draft an email to john@example.com about the meeting tomorrow

Tools

The extension provides the following tool that can be used with Raycast AI:

Draft Email: Create a new email draft with recipient (to, cc, bcc), subject, and body content

Preferences

Enable Draft Previews: Show a preview of the email before creating it, allowing you to review before opening in zero

Development

Prerequisites

Node.js 20 or later

npm

Setup

# Clone the repository git clone https://github.com/jlokos/zero-raycast.git cd zero-raycast # Install dependencies npm install # Run in development mode npm run dev

License

MIT

Privacy

This extension respects your privacy and data security. Data is processed according to Raycast's privacy policy.