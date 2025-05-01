StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Zero

0.email extension for Raycast
Justin Lokos
Overview

zero

Zero

A Raycast extension for seamless integration with Zero

Features

  • Draft Email Tool: Create email drafts directly from Raycast with recipients, subject, and body
  • AI Integration: Use natural language to draft emails through Raycast AI commands
  • Email Formatting: Automatically handles formatting, including conversion of markdown links to plain text

Usage

AI Commands

You can interact with the Zero extension using natural language:

@zero Draft an email to john@example.com about the meeting tomorrow

Tools

The extension provides the following tool that can be used with Raycast AI:

  • Draft Email: Create a new email draft with recipient (to, cc, bcc), subject, and body content

Preferences

  • Enable Draft Previews: Show a preview of the email before creating it, allowing you to review before opening in zero

Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js 20 or later
  • npm

Setup

# Clone the repository
git clone https://github.com/jlokos/zero-raycast.git
cd zero-raycast

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Run in development mode
npm run dev

License

MIT

Privacy

This extension respects your privacy and data security. Data is processed according to Raycast's privacy policy.

