Superhuman for Raycast

Boost your email workflow with powerful contextual Superhuman integration. Draft emails with context and search your inbox using Superhuman's advanced operators - all without leaving flow.

Features

This extension gives you powerful tools to manage your Superhuman inbox directly from Raycast:

Draft Emails : Create perfectly formatted email drafts with full support for recipients, CC/BCC, subjects, and body content

: Create perfectly formatted email drafts with full support for recipients, CC/BCC, subjects, and body content Search Inbox : Use Superhuman's powerful search operators to quickly find exactly what you need

: Use Superhuman's powerful search operators to quickly find exactly what you need Review Before Sending: Optional preview functionality to ensure your email looks perfect before drafting

Usage Examples

Drafting Emails

@superhuman Draft an email to john@example.com about tomorrow's meeting

@superhuman Create a thank you email to sarah@company.com for the presentation yesterday

Searching Your Inbox

@superhuman Search for unread messages with "quarterly report" in the subject line

Integration with Other Raycast AI Extensions

Combine this extension with other Raycast AI tools for a truly powerful workflow:

Calendar + Superhuman

Quickly check your schedule with Calendar and draft follow-up emails:

@calendar What meetings do I have today? @superhuman Email the attendees of my 2pm meeting about the updated agenda

GitHub + Superhuman

Review your pull requests and notify team members:

@github Show my open PRs @superhuman Draft an email to the team about the status of the frontend PR

Things + Superhuman

Review your tasks and communicate updates:

@things Show my tasks due today @superhuman Email Sarah about the progress on the marketing task

Notion + Superhuman

Check project documentation and share information:

@notion Summarize the marketing strategy page @superhuman Draft an email to the marketing team with insights from our strategy document

Advanced Search Operators

When using the Search Superhuman tool, you can leverage these powerful operators:

from:name → Find emails from a specific sender

→ Find emails from a specific sender to:name → Find emails sent to someone

→ Find emails sent to someone "exact phrase" → Search for an exact phrase

→ Search for an exact phrase has:attachment → Find emails with attachments

→ Find emails with attachments subject:topic → Search email subjects

→ Search email subjects in:sent → Search in Sent folder

→ Search in Sent folder in:inbox → Search in Inbox

→ Search in Inbox is:unread → Find unread emails

→ Find unread emails is:starred → Find starred emails

→ Find starred emails before:YYYY/MM/DD → Emails before date

→ Emails before date after:YYYY/MM/DD → Emails after date

→ Emails after date older_than:Xd → Emails older than X days

→ Emails older than X days newer_than:Xm → Emails newer than X months

Feedback and Contributions

Have ideas for improving this extension? Found a bug? We'd love to hear from you! Please file an issue/PR on the GitHub repository.

Built with ❤️ for Raycast and Superhuman power users