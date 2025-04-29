Boost your email workflow with powerful contextual Superhuman integration. Draft emails with context and search your inbox using Superhuman's advanced operators - all without leaving flow.
This extension gives you powerful tools to manage your Superhuman inbox directly from Raycast:
@superhuman Draft an email to john@example.com about tomorrow's meeting
@superhuman Create a thank you email to sarah@company.com for the presentation yesterday
@superhuman Search for unread messages with "quarterly report" in the subject line
Combine this extension with other Raycast AI tools for a truly powerful workflow:
Quickly check your schedule with Calendar and draft follow-up emails:
@calendar What meetings do I have today?
@superhuman Email the attendees of my 2pm meeting about the updated agenda
Review your pull requests and notify team members:
@github Show my open PRs
@superhuman Draft an email to the team about the status of the frontend PR
Review your tasks and communicate updates:
@things Show my tasks due today
@superhuman Email Sarah about the progress on the marketing task
Check project documentation and share information:
@notion Summarize the marketing strategy page
@superhuman Draft an email to the marketing team with insights from our strategy document
When using the Search Superhuman tool, you can leverage these powerful operators:
from:name → Find emails from a specific sender
to:name → Find emails sent to someone
"exact phrase" → Search for an exact phrase
has:attachment → Find emails with attachments
subject:topic → Search email subjects
in:sent → Search in Sent folder
in:inbox → Search in Inbox
is:unread → Find unread emails
is:starred → Find starred emails
before:YYYY/MM/DD → Emails before date
after:YYYY/MM/DD → Emails after date
older_than:Xd → Emails older than X days
newer_than:Xm → Emails newer than X months
