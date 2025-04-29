StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Superhuman

Boost your email workflow with powerful contextual Superhuman integration. Draft emails with context and search your inbox using Superhuman's advanced operators - all without leaving flow.
Overview

Superhuman for Raycast

Features

This extension gives you powerful tools to manage your Superhuman inbox directly from Raycast:

  • Draft Emails: Create perfectly formatted email drafts with full support for recipients, CC/BCC, subjects, and body content
  • Search Inbox: Use Superhuman's powerful search operators to quickly find exactly what you need
  • Review Before Sending: Optional preview functionality to ensure your email looks perfect before drafting

Usage Examples

Drafting Emails

@superhuman Draft an email to john@example.com about tomorrow's meeting

@superhuman Create a thank you email to sarah@company.com for the presentation yesterday

Searching Your Inbox

@superhuman Search for unread messages with "quarterly report" in the subject line

Integration with Other Raycast AI Extensions

Combine this extension with other Raycast AI tools for a truly powerful workflow:

Calendar + Superhuman

Quickly check your schedule with Calendar and draft follow-up emails:

@calendar What meetings do I have today?
@superhuman Email the attendees of my 2pm meeting about the updated agenda

GitHub + Superhuman

Review your pull requests and notify team members:

@github Show my open PRs
@superhuman Draft an email to the team about the status of the frontend PR

Things + Superhuman

Review your tasks and communicate updates:

@things Show my tasks due today
@superhuman Email Sarah about the progress on the marketing task

Notion + Superhuman

Check project documentation and share information:

@notion Summarize the marketing strategy page
@superhuman Draft an email to the marketing team with insights from our strategy document

Advanced Search Operators

When using the Search Superhuman tool, you can leverage these powerful operators:

  • from:name → Find emails from a specific sender
  • to:name → Find emails sent to someone
  • "exact phrase" → Search for an exact phrase
  • has:attachment → Find emails with attachments
  • subject:topic → Search email subjects
  • in:sent → Search in Sent folder
  • in:inbox → Search in Inbox
  • is:unread → Find unread emails
  • is:starred → Find starred emails
  • before:YYYY/MM/DD → Emails before date
  • after:YYYY/MM/DD → Emails after date
  • older_than:Xd → Emails older than X days
  • newer_than:Xm → Emails newer than X months

Feedback and Contributions

Have ideas for improving this extension? Found a bug? We'd love to hear from you! Please file an issue/PR on the GitHub repository.

Built with ❤️ for Raycast and Superhuman power users

