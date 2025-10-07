ToneClone

Write with AI without sounding like AI. Write with AI using your unique voice and style with a model trained on your writing.

ToneClone learns your unique writing style from samples of your text, then helps you generate new content that sounds authentically like you - not like generic AI.

Getting Started

1. Get Your API Key

To use this extension, you'll need a ToneClone API key:

Visit app.toneclone.ai/api-keys Sign in or create an account Generate a new API key (starts with tc_ ) Copy the API key

2. Configure the Extension

Open Raycast preferences (⌘,) Navigate to Extensions → ToneClone Paste your API key in the "API Key" field Optionally adjust other settings: Remember Last Selections : Keep your persona and knowledge card choices

: Keep your persona and knowledge card choices API URL: Only change if using a custom endpoint

Commands

📝 Writing Commands

Write with ToneClone

Generate AI-written content using your trained personas. Perfect for emails, blog posts, social media, and any text that needs your authentic voice.

Choose from your trained personas or built-in personas

Add knowledge cards for specialized context

Use quick presets for common tasks

Edit generated content before copying

Write with Browser Tab Context

Generate content using your active browser tab as additional context. Ideal for responding to emails, commenting on articles, or creating content related to what you're reading.

Automatically pulls content from your current browser tab

Domain-specific persona memory

Perfect for contextual responses and summaries

🎓 Training Commands

Train ToneClone

Upload text samples to improve your writing personas. The more you train, the better ToneClone understands your unique style.

Upload individual text files

Paste text directly

Associate training data with specific personas

Supports multiple file formats

Train from Browser Tab

Train your persona using content from your current browser tab. Great for quickly adding relevant writing samples.

One-click training from web content

Automatic content extraction

Perfect for training on articles you've written online

⚙️ Management Commands

Manage Presets

Create and manage quick prompt presets for faster writing.

Create reusable prompts for common tasks

Organize by category or use case

Quick access via keyboard shortcuts

Edit and reorder your presets

Manage Personas

Quick access to your personas management page in the ToneClone web app.

View all your trained personas

Check training status

Manage persona settings

Create new personas

Manage Knowledge

Create and manage knowledge cards for specialized context.

Add domain expertise to your personas

Create instruction sets for specific topics

Associate knowledge cards with personas

Perfect for professional or technical writing

Features

🧠 Persona-Based Writing

Custom Personas : Train AI on your writing to match your unique voice

: Train AI on your writing to match your unique voice Built-in Personas : Professional, casual, technical, and marketing styles

: Professional, casual, technical, and marketing styles Smart Persona Memory: Remembers your persona preferences per app and domain

📚 Knowledge Cards

Add specialized knowledge and instructions to personas

Perfect for industry-specific terminology and requirements

Enhance AI output with contextual expertise

🌐 Browser Integration

Seamless integration with your web browsing

Automatic content extraction from active tabs

Context-aware writing based on what you're reading

💾 Persistent Preferences

Remembers your last used personas and knowledge cards

App-specific and domain-specific persona preferences

Customizable settings for optimal workflow

Troubleshooting

API Key Issues

Invalid API Key : Ensure your key starts with tc_ and is copied completely

: Ensure your key starts with and is copied completely Expired Key : Generate a new API key at app.toneclone.ai/api-keys

: Generate a new API key at app.toneclone.ai/api-keys Network Issues: Check your internet connection and firewall settings

Browser Commands Not Working

Install Browser Extension : Some commands require the Raycast Browser Extension

: Some commands require the Raycast Browser Extension Tab Access : Ensure Raycast has permission to access browser content

: Ensure Raycast has permission to access browser content Active Tab: Make sure you have an active browser tab open

Persona/Knowledge Issues

No Personas Found : Create your first persona at app.toneclone.ai

: Create your first persona at app.toneclone.ai Training Required : Custom personas need training data to work effectively

: Custom personas need training data to work effectively Knowledge Cards: Only available for custom personas, not built-in ones

Getting Help

Visit the ToneClone Help Center

Contact support through the ToneClone web app

Check your API key permissions and usage limits

Tips for Best Results

Train Your Personas: Upload at least 3-5 writing samples for better style matching Use Knowledge Cards: Add domain expertise for specialized writing tasks Try Different Personas: Experiment with built-in personas for variety Edit Generated Content: Always review and refine AI output to match your needs Use Browser Context: Leverage tab content for more relevant responses

Made with ❤️ by the ToneClone team. Write with AI, sound like you.