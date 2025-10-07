ToneClone
Write with AI without sounding like AI. Write with AI using your unique voice and style with a model trained on your writing.
ToneClone learns your unique writing style from samples of your text, then helps you generate new content that sounds authentically like you - not like generic AI.
Getting Started
1. Get Your API Key
To use this extension, you'll need a ToneClone API key:
- Visit app.toneclone.ai/api-keys
- Sign in or create an account
- Generate a new API key (starts with
tc_)
- Copy the API key
2. Configure the Extension
- Open Raycast preferences (⌘,)
- Navigate to Extensions → ToneClone
- Paste your API key in the "API Key" field
- Optionally adjust other settings:
- Remember Last Selections: Keep your persona and knowledge card choices
- API URL: Only change if using a custom endpoint
Commands
📝 Writing Commands
Write with ToneClone
Generate AI-written content using your trained personas. Perfect for emails, blog posts, social media, and any text that needs your authentic voice.
- Choose from your trained personas or built-in personas
- Add knowledge cards for specialized context
- Use quick presets for common tasks
- Edit generated content before copying
Write with Browser Tab Context
Generate content using your active browser tab as additional context. Ideal for responding to emails, commenting on articles, or creating content related to what you're reading.
- Automatically pulls content from your current browser tab
- Domain-specific persona memory
- Perfect for contextual responses and summaries
🎓 Training Commands
Train ToneClone
Upload text samples to improve your writing personas. The more you train, the better ToneClone understands your unique style.
- Upload individual text files
- Paste text directly
- Associate training data with specific personas
- Supports multiple file formats
Train from Browser Tab
Train your persona using content from your current browser tab. Great for quickly adding relevant writing samples.
- One-click training from web content
- Automatic content extraction
- Perfect for training on articles you've written online
⚙️ Management Commands
Manage Presets
Create and manage quick prompt presets for faster writing.
- Create reusable prompts for common tasks
- Organize by category or use case
- Quick access via keyboard shortcuts
- Edit and reorder your presets
Manage Personas
Quick access to your personas management page in the ToneClone web app.
- View all your trained personas
- Check training status
- Manage persona settings
- Create new personas
Manage Knowledge
Create and manage knowledge cards for specialized context.
- Add domain expertise to your personas
- Create instruction sets for specific topics
- Associate knowledge cards with personas
- Perfect for professional or technical writing
Features
🧠 Persona-Based Writing
- Custom Personas: Train AI on your writing to match your unique voice
- Built-in Personas: Professional, casual, technical, and marketing styles
- Smart Persona Memory: Remembers your persona preferences per app and domain
📚 Knowledge Cards
- Add specialized knowledge and instructions to personas
- Perfect for industry-specific terminology and requirements
- Enhance AI output with contextual expertise
🌐 Browser Integration
- Seamless integration with your web browsing
- Automatic content extraction from active tabs
- Context-aware writing based on what you're reading
💾 Persistent Preferences
- Remembers your last used personas and knowledge cards
- App-specific and domain-specific persona preferences
- Customizable settings for optimal workflow
Troubleshooting
API Key Issues
- Invalid API Key: Ensure your key starts with
tc_ and is copied completely
- Expired Key: Generate a new API key at app.toneclone.ai/api-keys
- Network Issues: Check your internet connection and firewall settings
Browser Commands Not Working
- Install Browser Extension: Some commands require the Raycast Browser Extension
- Tab Access: Ensure Raycast has permission to access browser content
- Active Tab: Make sure you have an active browser tab open
Persona/Knowledge Issues
- No Personas Found: Create your first persona at app.toneclone.ai
- Training Required: Custom personas need training data to work effectively
- Knowledge Cards: Only available for custom personas, not built-in ones
Getting Help
- Visit the ToneClone Help Center
- Contact support through the ToneClone web app
- Check your API key permissions and usage limits
Tips for Best Results
- Train Your Personas: Upload at least 3-5 writing samples for better style matching
- Use Knowledge Cards: Add domain expertise for specialized writing tasks
- Try Different Personas: Experiment with built-in personas for variety
- Edit Generated Content: Always review and refine AI output to match your needs
- Use Browser Context: Leverage tab content for more relevant responses
