Bring your Android phone into your Raycast workflow.
Nibit is a productivity layer for Android that gives you Raycast-style tools anywhere you can type: snippets, quick links, clipboard history, AI transforms, and voice dictation through a secondary keyboard that works alongside Gboard or SwiftKey.
This Raycast extension adds the Mac side of Nibit Push, so you can send text, links, images, and files between Raycast and your Nibit devices without breaking your flow.
Raycast makes your Mac fast. Nibit brings that same idea to Android.
If you already rely on Raycast for snippets, quick links, and keyboard-driven workflows, Nibit helps those workflows travel with you:
Open the Nibit Inbox in Raycast to browse recent pushes from your phone or other Nibit devices.
Use Send Push or Send File to move content from Raycast to your Nibit devices.
When you just need the newest thing, use the latest-push commands instead of opening the full inbox.
Nibit Push uses realtime delivery when available, with automatic refresh as a fallback. The goal is simple: pushes should appear quickly without you thinking about sync.
|Command
|What it does
|Inbox
|Browse your encrypted push inbox with previews for text, links, images, and files.
|Send Push
|Send encrypted text or a URL to your Nibit devices.
|Send File
|Send an encrypted file to your Nibit devices.
|Latest Push
|Open the newest received push with context-aware actions.
|Paste Latest Push
|Paste the newest text push directly into the active app.
|Copy Latest Push
|Copy the newest push to your clipboard.
|Open Latest Push
|Open the newest push, such as a URL in your browser or a file in Finder.
|Refresh Inbox
|Manually sync pending pushes. The inbox also refreshes automatically while it is open.
|Sign out
|Sign out of Nibit and clear local Raycast sync state.
After sign-in, Raycast is registered as one of your secure Nibit devices and can send and receive pushes.
Push content is end-to-end encrypted. Nibit’s services help authenticate your account and deliver encrypted messages, but push content is decrypted only on your devices.
The Raycast extension stores its generated API key using Raycast’s secure OAuth token storage. Secure-device keys, inbox metadata, and received-item cache are stored locally in Raycast extension storage. Received files and images are decrypted locally so they can be previewed, copied, pasted, opened, or saved. Signing out clears local auth state, secure-device keys, inbox cache, and stored received files.
Nibit gives Android a productivity layer for people who live in keyboard-first tools:
Learn more at nibit.app.