Eurovision Song Contest

Discover information about the world's largest live music event
Overview

Eurovision Song Contest

Explore the world's largest live music event with comprehensive information about contests, entries, and results from 1956 to present.

Features

Explore Contests

Browse all contest years and discover the logo art, dates, presenters, and the results from that contest year.

Explore Entries

View entries for any year with search and year dropdown. View full entry details, results, and detailed voting breakdown.

Wins Leaderboard

Toggle between "Wins by Country" (ranked) and "Winners by Year" (chronological).

Explore Countries

Browse participating countries with appearance counts.

  • Complete data from 1956 to present
  • Visual indicators: country flags, emoji placements (🏆🥈🥉), color-coded results
  • Search and filter by country, year, and round
  • Detailed voting breakdowns showing which countries awarded points
  • YouTube performance links

API

Uses the Eurovision API for all data.

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
MediaFun
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
