Proton Pass

Search and manage your Proton Pass items directly from Raycast.

Setup

This extension requires the Proton Pass CLI ( pass-cli ) to be authenticated.

1. CLI Installation (Automatic)

The extension automatically downloads and installs the Proton Pass CLI on first use. No manual installation required!

If you prefer to install manually, you can use Homebrew:

brew install protonmail/proton/pass-cli

Or download from Proton Pass CLI Documentation.

2. Authenticate

Run the login command in your terminal:

pass-cli login

This uses web login by default: pass-cli prints a URL, you complete authentication in your browser, and the session is saved locally.

Optional: use terminal prompts with interactive login:

pass-cli login --interactive user@proton.me

3. Verify

Test that the CLI is working:

pass-cli vault list

Preferences

CLI Path : Path to the pass-cli executable (defaults to pass-cli in PATH)

: Path to the executable (defaults to in PATH) Default Password Length : Length for generated passwords (default: 20)

: Length for generated passwords (default: 20) Default Password Type : Random characters or memorable passphrase

: Random characters or memorable passphrase Transient Clipboard : Clear password from clipboard after pasting

: Clear password from clipboard after pasting Background Refresh : Automatically refresh cached vault and item data

: Automatically refresh cached vault and item data Web Integration: Auto-select items that match your active browser tab URL (requires Raycast web extension access)

Troubleshooting

Keyring Access Issues

If you see keyring-related errors, try:

pass-cli logout --force export PROTON_PASS_KEY_PROVIDER=fs pass-cli login

CLI Not Found

If the CLI is installed but not detected, set the full path in extension preferences:

/opt/homebrew/bin/pass-cli

Re-download CLI

If the auto-installed CLI becomes corrupted or you want to force a re-download, use the "Clear CLI Cache" action available in the error screens.