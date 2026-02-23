Search and manage your Proton Pass items directly from Raycast.
This extension requires the Proton Pass CLI (
pass-cli) to be authenticated.
The extension automatically downloads and installs the Proton Pass CLI on first use. No manual installation required!
If you prefer to install manually, you can use Homebrew:
brew install protonmail/proton/pass-cli
Or download from Proton Pass CLI Documentation.
Run the login command in your terminal:
pass-cli login
This uses web login by default:
pass-cli prints a URL, you complete authentication in your browser, and the session is saved locally.
Optional: use terminal prompts with interactive login:
pass-cli login --interactive user@proton.me
Test that the CLI is working:
pass-cli vault list
pass-cli executable (defaults to
pass-cli in PATH)
If you see keyring-related errors, try:
pass-cli logout --force
export PROTON_PASS_KEY_PROVIDER=fs
pass-cli login
If the CLI is installed but not detected, set the full path in extension preferences:
/opt/homebrew/bin/pass-cli
If the auto-installed CLI becomes corrupted or you want to force a re-download, use the "Clear CLI Cache" action available in the error screens.