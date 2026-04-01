Databuddy
Databuddy is a privacy-first web analytics platform — view your websites, links, feature flags, and funnels from Raycast.
Setup
This extension requires a Databuddy API key.
- Go to app.databuddy.cc
- Navigate to Organization Settings → API Keys
- Create a new API key with the required scopes
- Open the extension in Raycast and paste your key when prompted
Commands
Websites
- View My Websites — Browse all websites with analytics at a glance (visitors, page views, bounce rate, session duration)
- Create Website — Add a new website to start tracking analytics
Links
- View My Links — Browse short links with click analytics, referrers, countries, devices, and browsers
- Create Link — Create a short link with custom slug, OG metadata, expiration, and deep linking
Feature Flags
- View My Flags — Browse and manage feature flags with rollout controls and status toggles
- Create Flag — Create a new feature flag with type, rollout percentage, and environment targeting
Funnels
- View My Funnels — Browse funnel analytics with step-by-step conversion and drop-off rates
Features
- Analytics overview with visitors, page views, sessions, bounce rate, and session duration
- Traffic chart (visitors & page views over time)
- Top pages, referrers (with favicons), and countries (with flags)
- Link click analytics with referrers, countries, devices, and browsers
- Feature flag management with boolean, rollout, and multivariant types
- Funnel analytics with step conversion rates and drop-off tracking
- Date range filtering (Today, Yesterday, Last 7/14/30/90 Days, and more)
- Create, edit, and delete websites, links, and feature flags