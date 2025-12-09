StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
PulseMCP

Search and discover MCP servers from the PulseMCP registry. Find Model Context Protocol servers with stats, connection options, and more.
AvatarIsmar Iljazovic
Overview

PulseMCP for Raycast

Search and discover MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers from the PulseMCP registry directly in Raycast.

Search MCP Servers

Features

  • Search MCP Servers - Find servers by name, description, or functionality
  • Sort Results - Sort by stars, downloads, or name
  • View Server Details - See stats, connection options, transport types, and AI-generated descriptions
  • Quick Actions - Open homepage, view source code, setup guides, copy server names
  • Transport Tags - See at a glance if servers support SSE, stdio, or other transports
  • Real-time Data - Powered by the PulseMCP API with live registry data

Commands

CommandDescription
Search MCP ServersBrowse and search the PulseMCP server registry

Keyboard Shortcuts

ShortcutAction
View server details
⌘ ↵Open homepage
⌘ CCopy server name
⌘ ⇧ CCopy source URL
⌘ RRefresh results

About PulseMCP

PulseMCP collects and enriches MCP-related data from around the web, providing a comprehensive registry of Model Context Protocol servers. This extension uses their public API to search and display server information.

License

MIT

  • macOS
Developer ToolsData
