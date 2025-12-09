Search and discover MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers from the PulseMCP registry directly in Raycast.
|Command
|Description
|Search MCP Servers
|Browse and search the PulseMCP server registry
|Shortcut
|Action
↵
|View server details
⌘ ↵
|Open homepage
⌘ C
|Copy server name
⌘ ⇧ C
|Copy source URL
⌘ R
|Refresh results
PulseMCP collects and enriches MCP-related data from around the web, providing a comprehensive registry of Model Context Protocol servers. This extension uses their public API to search and display server information.
MIT