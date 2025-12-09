PulseMCP for Raycast

Search and discover MCP (Model Context Protocol) servers from the PulseMCP registry directly in Raycast.

Features

Search MCP Servers - Find servers by name, description, or functionality

- Sort by stars, downloads, or name View Server Details - See stats, connection options, transport types, and AI-generated descriptions

- See stats, connection options, transport types, and AI-generated descriptions Quick Actions - Open homepage, view source code, setup guides, copy server names

- Open homepage, view source code, setup guides, copy server names Transport Tags - See at a glance if servers support SSE, stdio, or other transports

- See at a glance if servers support SSE, stdio, or other transports Real-time Data - Powered by the PulseMCP API with live registry data

Commands

Command Description Search MCP Servers Browse and search the PulseMCP server registry

Keyboard Shortcuts

Shortcut Action ↵ View server details ⌘ ↵ Open homepage ⌘ C Copy server name ⌘ ⇧ C Copy source URL ⌘ R Refresh results

About PulseMCP

PulseMCP collects and enriches MCP-related data from around the web, providing a comprehensive registry of Model Context Protocol servers. This extension uses their public API to search and display server information.

License

MIT