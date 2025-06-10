Advanced Speech to Text Extension for Raycast

A powerful and easy-to-use extension for Raycast that converts voice to text using OpenAI's most advanced models, including GPT-4o-transcribe.

✨ Key Features

Instant Recording : Starts recording immediately when opening the extension

: Starts recording immediately when opening the extension Automatic Transcription : Automatically transcribes when you stop recording

: Automatically transcribes when you stop recording Smart Formatting : Converts your text to different formats (Email, Slack, Report)

: Converts your text to different formats (Email, Slack, Report) Customizable Prompts : Configure custom prompts for each type of format

: Configure custom prompts for each type of format Multiple Models : Support for Whisper-1 and GPT-4o Transcribe

: Support for Whisper-1 and GPT-4o Transcribe 99+ Languages : Auto-detection or manual language selection

: Auto-detection or manual language selection History: Save and manage your recording history

🚀 Available Commands

Dictate

Function : Instant recording with automatic transcription

: Instant recording with automatic transcription Usage: Opens directly in recording mode, press Enter to stop and transcribe

Recording History

Function : View and manage recording history

: View and manage recording history Usage: Search, copy or delete previous transcriptions

⚙️ Configuration

Basic Configuration

OpenAI API Key : Your OpenAI API key (required)

: Your OpenAI API key (required) Model : Select between Whisper-1 or GPT-4o Transcribe (Recommended)

: Select between Whisper-1 or GPT-4o Transcribe (Recommended) Language : Auto-detection or manual selection

: Auto-detection or manual selection Temperature : Controls the creativity of transcription

: Controls the creativity of transcription Response Format: Text, JSON, SRT or VTT

🎯 Customizable Prompts (NEW)

You can now fully customize the prompts for each type of format:

Custom Email Prompt

Purpose : Define how to format transcriptions as professional emails

: Define how to format transcriptions as professional emails Default prompt: Transform the following text into a professional and well-structured email. Add an appropriate greeting, organize the information in clear paragraphs, and end with a professional closing. Maintain a formal but friendly tone. Only return the email text, without subject.

Custom Slack Prompt

Purpose : Define how to format transcriptions for Slack messages

: Define how to format transcriptions for Slack messages Default prompt: Transform the following text into an informal Slack message. Make it conversational, direct and easy to read. Use emojis if appropriate and maintain a casual but professional tone. Organize the information clearly and concisely.

Custom Report Prompt

Purpose : Define how to format transcriptions as structured reports

Default prompt: Transform the following text into a structured report for a task management system. Organize the information with: - **Objective/Task:** [clear description of what needs to be done] - **Details:** [specific information and steps if any] - **Requirements:** [if applicable, what is needed to complete the task] Maintain a clear, professional and action-oriented format.

📝 Custom Prompt Examples

For More Creative Emails:

Convert the following text into a creative and persuasive email. Use a friendly but professional tone, include an eye-catching introduction and end with a clear call to action. Organize the information in a way that is easy to read and convincing.

For Slack with Specific Style:

Transform this text into a Slack message for a development team. Use appropriate technical terminology, maintain a direct and collaborative tone. Include relevant development emojis (🚀 ✅ 🔧 etc.) and structure the information to facilitate quick responses.

For Project Reports:

Convert this text into a project status report with the following sections: - **Executive Summary:** [brief overview of status] - **Current Progress:** [what has been completed] - **Next Steps:** [planned actions] - **Blockers:** [if any] - **Delivery Date:** [estimation if relevant]

🎮 Workflow

Open "Dictate" - Recording starts automatically Speak clearly - Say your message Press Enter to stop and transcribe, or select a specific format (Email, Slack, Report) Result handling: If using default format: Text is automatically pasted into the currently selected text field

If using specific format (Email/Slack/Report): Review the formatted result and press Enter to paste

🚀 Setup & Installation

Prerequisites

Before installing the extension, you need to set up the following requirements:

1. Install SoX (Audio Processing Library)

This extension requires SoX for audio recording functionality. Choose one of these installation methods:

Option A: Using Homebrew (Recommended)

brew install sox

Option B: Using MacPorts

sudo port install sox

Option C: Download from Official Website

Visit SoX Official Website

Download and install the macOS version

Verify Installation:

sox --version

2. Get Your OpenAI API Key

🔒 Privacy Note: Your API key never leaves your computer. All communication is direct between your device and OpenAI's servers.

Create OpenAI Account Go to OpenAI Platform

Sign up or log in to your account Generate API Key Navigate to API Keys section

Click "Create new secret key"

Copy the generated key (you won't see it again!) Add Credits (if needed) Go to Billing

Add payment method and credits as needed

Installation Steps

Install Extension Open Raycast

Search for "Store"

Install "Advanced Speech to Text" Configure API Key Open Raycast Preferences

Navigate to Extensions → Advanced Speech to Text

Paste your OpenAI API Key in the "OpenAI API Key" field Customize Settings (Optional) Select your preferred Whisper model

Choose default language or keep auto-detection

Adjust temperature and response format as needed Test the Extension Open Raycast and search "Dictate"

Grant microphone permissions when prompted

Start your first recording!

🎨 Custom Prompt Configuration

You can fully customize how your transcriptions are formatted for different use cases:

Accessing Custom Prompts

Open Raycast Preferences Go to Extensions → Speech to Text Scroll down to find these customizable prompt fields: Custom Email Prompt

Custom Slack Prompt

Custom Report Prompt

How to Customize Prompts

Example: Professional Email Style

Transform the following text into a formal business email. Use professional language, include proper salutations, organize content in clear paragraphs, and end with appropriate closing remarks. Maintain executive-level tone.

Example: Creative Slack Messages

Convert this text into an engaging Slack message for a marketing team. Use relevant emojis, maintain enthusiastic but professional tone, include call-to-action elements, and format for easy readability. Add appropriate marketing terminology where relevant.

Example: Technical Documentation

Transform this into technical documentation format with: - **Overview:** Brief summary - **Implementation:** Detailed steps - **Requirements:** Technical dependencies - **Notes:** Important considerations Use developer-friendly language and markdown formatting.

Prompt Customization Tips

Be Specific : Include exact formatting requirements

: Include exact formatting requirements Set Tone : Specify formal, casual, technical, creative, etc.

: Specify formal, casual, technical, creative, etc. Include Examples : Reference specific terminology or style

: Reference specific terminology or style Define Structure : Outline how information should be organized

: Outline how information should be organized Test & Iterate: Try different prompts to find what works best

🔧 Requirements

macOS : Compatible macOS version

: Compatible macOS version SoX : Audio processing library (see installation above)

: Audio processing library (see installation above) Raycast : Latest version recommended

: Latest version recommended OpenAI API Key : Active account with available credits

: Active account with available credits Microphone : Working microphone with system permissions

: Working microphone with system permissions Internet Connection: For OpenAI API communication

💡 Usage Tips

For better results : Speak clearly in a low-noise environment

: Speak clearly in a low-noise environment Languages : Auto-detection works very well, but you can specify the language for greater accuracy

: Auto-detection works very well, but you can specify the language for greater accuracy Custom prompts : Experiment with different prompts to adapt the format to your specific needs

: Experiment with different prompts to adapt the format to your specific needs History: Use the "Recording History" command to review and reuse previous transcriptions

🆘 Troubleshooting

API Error : Verify that your OpenAI key is valid and has credits

: Verify that your OpenAI key is valid and has credits Not recording : Check microphone permissions in System Settings

: Check microphone permissions in System Settings Incorrect transcription : Try with specific language instead of auto-detection

: Try with specific language instead of auto-detection Unwanted format: Adjust custom prompts in preferences

📞 Support

If you have problems or suggestions, you can:

Review the configuration documentation in Raycast

Verify that your OpenAI API key is configured correctly

Try different model and temperature settings

Enjoy using this extension to convert your voice to text efficiently! 🎤✨