EVM Toolkit

A Raycast extension for EVM power users. Copy an address, transaction hash, or block number into your clipboard and instantly open block explorers, read contract source code, check portfolio balances, look up wallet analytics, or simulate transactions across 24+ networks.

Commands

Open Explorer

Opens the block explorer page for whatever is in your clipboard.

Copy an address, tx hash, or block number Trigger Open Explorer in Raycast Optionally pick a network (defaults to your preferred network) Press Enter

The extension detects what you copied based on its format:

Format Detected as 0x + 40 hex characters Address 0x + 64 hex characters Transaction hash Digits only Block number

Open Code

Opens a smart contract's source code in a web IDE via deth.net.

Copy a contract address Trigger Open Code in Raycast Optionally pick a network (defaults to your preferred network) Press Enter

Only addresses are accepted (tx hashes and block numbers are rejected). Available on networks supported by deth.net: Mainnet, Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BSC, Avalanche, Gnosis, Blast, Sonic.

Open Profile

Opens an account's portfolio page on DeBank.

Copy an address Trigger Open Profile in Raycast Press Enter

Only addresses are accepted. Network-agnostic: DeBank covers all EVM chains automatically.

Open Intel

Opens an address's blockchain analytics on Arkham Intel.

Copy an address Trigger Open Intel in Raycast Press Enter

Only addresses are accepted. Network-agnostic: Arkham covers all EVM chains automatically.

Open EIP

Opens an Ethereum Improvement Proposal page by its number.

Trigger Open EIP in Raycast Enter the EIP number (1 to 5 digits) Press Enter

The EIP number is used to open https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-{number} directly in your browser.

Open Editor

Opens a GitHub repository or file in a web IDE via github.dev.

Copy a GitHub URL (e.g. https://github.com/owner/repo ) Trigger Open Editor in Raycast Press Enter

Only GitHub URLs ( https://github.com/... ) are accepted. The extension replaces github.com with github.dev and opens the result in your browser. Works with any GitHub path: repositories, files, branches, pull requests, etc.

Simulate Transaction

Opens a prefilled transaction simulation on Tenderly.

Copy an address or calldata to your clipboard (optional, used to prefill fields) Trigger Simulate Transaction in Raycast Fill or adjust the form fields: Target Address (required): the contract being called

(required): the contract being called Calldata (required): hex-encoded function call

(required): hex-encoded function call Network (required): defaults to your preferred network

(required): defaults to your preferred network From Address (optional): caller address

(optional): caller address Value in wei (optional): ETH value sent with the call Press Enter

If your clipboard contains an address it prefills the target; if it contains other hex data it prefills the calldata.

Supported Networks

Mainnet, Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BSC, Linea, Ink, Arbitrum Nova, zkSync, Avalanche, Gnosis, Scroll, Celo, Mantle, Blast, Sonic, Unichain, Flow, World Chain, ApeChain, Abstract, HyperEVM, Mode.

Each network is mapped to its native block explorer. The extension handles explorer-specific URL patterns (e.g., zkSync uses /batch/ instead of /block/ for block pages).

Preferences

Default Network: set your preferred network in the extension settings (Raycast > Extensions > EVM Toolkit). Commands that require a network selection will default to it instead of requiring you to pick one each time. Defaults to Mainnet.

Development

Prerequisites: Node.js 22+, npm, Raycast.

npm install npm run dev # start in development mode (hot-reload in Raycast) npm run build # production build npm run lint # run eslint npm run fix-lint # auto-fix lint issues

License

MIT