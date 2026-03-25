A Raycast extension for EVM power users. Copy an address, transaction hash, or block number into your clipboard and instantly open block explorers, read contract source code, check portfolio balances, look up wallet analytics, or simulate transactions across 24+ networks.
Opens the block explorer page for whatever is in your clipboard.
The extension detects what you copied based on its format:
|Format
|Detected as
0x + 40 hex characters
|Address
0x + 64 hex characters
|Transaction hash
|Digits only
|Block number
Opens a smart contract's source code in a web IDE via deth.net.
Only addresses are accepted (tx hashes and block numbers are rejected). Available on networks supported by deth.net: Mainnet, Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BSC, Avalanche, Gnosis, Blast, Sonic.
Opens an account's portfolio page on DeBank.
Only addresses are accepted. Network-agnostic: DeBank covers all EVM chains automatically.
Opens an address's blockchain analytics on Arkham Intel.
Only addresses are accepted. Network-agnostic: Arkham covers all EVM chains automatically.
Opens an Ethereum Improvement Proposal page by its number.
The EIP number is used to open
https://eips.ethereum.org/EIPS/eip-{number} directly in your browser.
Opens a GitHub repository or file in a web IDE via github.dev.
https://github.com/owner/repo)
Only GitHub URLs (
https://github.com/...) are accepted. The extension replaces
github.com with
github.dev and opens the result in your browser. Works with any GitHub path: repositories, files, branches, pull requests, etc.
Opens a prefilled transaction simulation on Tenderly.
If your clipboard contains an address it prefills the target; if it contains other hex data it prefills the calldata.
Mainnet, Base, Arbitrum, Polygon, Optimism, BSC, Linea, Ink, Arbitrum Nova, zkSync, Avalanche, Gnosis, Scroll, Celo, Mantle, Blast, Sonic, Unichain, Flow, World Chain, ApeChain, Abstract, HyperEVM, Mode.
Each network is mapped to its native block explorer. The extension handles explorer-specific URL patterns (e.g., zkSync uses
/batch/ instead of
/block/ for block pages).
Default Network: set your preferred network in the extension settings (Raycast > Extensions > EVM Toolkit). Commands that require a network selection will default to it instead of requiring you to pick one each time. Defaults to Mainnet.
Prerequisites: Node.js 22+, npm, Raycast.
npm install
npm run dev # start in development mode (hot-reload in Raycast)
npm run build # production build
npm run lint # run eslint
npm run fix-lint # auto-fix lint issues
MIT