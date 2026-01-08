Lokalise

A Raycast extension to quickly add translation keys to your Lokalise project.

Features

Add Translation : Add new translation keys directly from Raycast

: Add new translation keys directly from Raycast View Translations : Browse and search all translation keys in your Lokalise project

: Browse and search all translation keys in your Lokalise project AI Tools for Raycast AI : Let Raycast AI search, add, and manage translation keys with natural language

: Let Raycast AI search, add, and manage translation keys with natural language Support for multiple platforms (Web, iOS, Android, Other)

Plural form support

Search and filter translations

Copy translations to clipboard

View detailed information about each translation key

User confirmation for AI-suggested keys to prevent mistakes

Setup

Get your Lokalise API Token: Go to your Lokalise profile settings

Navigate to "Personal access tokens"

Create a new token with read/write permissions Get your Project ID: Open your Lokalise project

Go to Project Settings

Copy the Project ID Configure the Extension: Open Raycast preferences

Find the "Lokalise" extension

Enter your API Token and Project ID in the extension preferences

Usage

Add Translation

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type "Add Translation" or use the command shortcut Fill in the form: Key Name : The translation key identifier (e.g., common.button.save )

: The translation key identifier (e.g., ) Translation Value : The default translation text (usually English)

: The default translation text (usually English) Is Plural : Check if this key requires plural forms

: Check if this key requires plural forms Platform: Select the target platform Submit the form to add the key to Lokalise

View Translations

Open Raycast (⌘ + Space) Type "View Translations" or use the command shortcut Browse all translation keys in your project Use the search bar to filter by key name or translation text Actions available: ⌘K : Copy key name to clipboard

: Copy key name to clipboard ⌘C : Copy translation to clipboard

: Copy translation to clipboard View Details : See all translations and metadata for a key

: See all translations and metadata for a key ⌘R: Refresh the list

Using Raycast AI with Lokalise

This extension provides AI tools that allow Raycast AI to interact with your Lokalise project using natural language. You can ask Raycast AI to:

Extract Keys from Screenshots/Designs:

"Extract translation keys from this Figma screenshot" [attach image] "What text needs to be translated in this design?" [attach image] "Analyze this UI mockup and suggest translation keys" [attach image]

Search for Translation Keys:

"Find all translation keys related to login" "Search for keys containing 'button' on the iOS platform" "Show me translation keys for error messages"

Add New Translation Keys:

"Add a translation key 'common.button.submit' with value 'Submit' for web" "Create a new key 'home.title.welcome' with text 'Welcome to our app' for iOS"

Get Key Details:

"Show me details for the key 'common.button.save'" "What translations exist for 'home.title.welcome'?"

Workflow Example:

Take a screenshot of your Figma design Open Raycast AI and attach the screenshot Say: "Extract translation keys from this design for iOS" AI will analyze the image and list all translatable text with suggested key names Review the suggestions and say: "Add the first three keys to Lokalise" Confirm each key addition when prompted

Important: When AI suggests adding keys, you'll always see a confirmation dialog before any keys are added to Lokalise. This prevents accidental or incorrect additions.

API Reference

This extension uses the Lokalise API v2 to add translation keys.