Time Dialect
The Time Teller extension uses AI to transcribe human-friendly language into a start and end date and then converts the time frame into different units such as milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, and days.
Features
- Users can input dates or time periods using human-friendly language;
- The extension uses AI to interpret and translate the user's input into specific start and end dates;
- The parsed dates are presented in ISO 8601 format;
- Timeframe between the start and end dates in various units (e.g., milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, days);
- Easily copy any calculated values or formatted dates to their clipboard.
Requirements
- Requires Raycast AI as it utilizes AI to extract dates