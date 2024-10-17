Time Dialect

The Time Teller extension uses AI to transcribe human-friendly language into a start and end date and then converts the time frame into different units such as milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, and days.

Features

Users can input dates or time periods using human-friendly language;

The extension uses AI to interpret and translate the user's input into specific start and end dates;

The parsed dates are presented in ISO 8601 format;

Timeframe between the start and end dates in various units (e.g., milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, days);

Easily copy any calculated values or formatted dates to their clipboard.

Requirements