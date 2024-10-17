StoreProTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Time Teller

The Time Teller extension uses AI to transcribe human-friendly language into a start and end date and then converts the time frame into different units.
AvatarHenrique
New
Install Extension
Overview

Time Dialect

The Time Teller extension uses AI to transcribe human-friendly language into a start and end date and then converts the time frame into different units such as milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, and days.

Features

  • Users can input dates or time periods using human-friendly language;
  • The extension uses AI to interpret and translate the user's input into specific start and end dates;
  • The parsed dates are presented in ISO 8601 format;
  • Timeframe between the start and end dates in various units (e.g., milliseconds, seconds, minutes, hours, days);
  • Easily copy any calculated values or formatted dates to their clipboard.

Requirements

  • Requires Raycast AI as it utilizes AI to extract dates
Contributors1
Avatarpernielsentikaer
Categories
Developer ToolsOther
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Apple Reminders logo

Apple Reminders

Manage Apple Reminders.

Toothpick logo

Toothpick

Manage Bluetooth connections in Raycast.

Svgl logo

Svgl

Search SVG logos via svgl

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Clipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
AIProject ManagementDesign ToolsProductivityTranscriptTime ManagementTranslationWork From HomePomodoro TimerDeveloper Tools
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPAPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Explore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.