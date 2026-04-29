Download media from YouTube, Instagram, and more — directly from Raycast.
Works out of the box — just open any command. You get 75 credits to start with, no account required.
Downloads cost credits based on duration and quality. Once you're out, sign in at tails.surf and add an API token in the extension preferences to get a monthly quota.
Self-hosted users can change the Instance URL in preferences.
|Command
|Description
|Download Media
|Paste a URL to see available formats and download
|Quick Download
|Instantly download the best quality — no UI, clipboard fallback
|Download History
|View and manage your download history
|Tails Menu Bar
|Persistent menu bar showing usage and quick actions
Paste a media URL and browse available variants grouped by type (video, audio, image). Each variant shows quality, file size, and credit cost.
Actions:
For when you just want the file. Reads from the argument or clipboard, picks the best available quality, and downloads everything automatically.
The menu bar icon shows your current credit usage (
used/quota). Click to see: