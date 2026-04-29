Tails

Download media from YouTube, Instagram, and more — directly from Raycast.

Setup

Works out of the box — just open any command. You get 75 credits to start with, no account required.

Downloads cost credits based on duration and quality. Once you're out, sign in at tails.surf and add an API token in the extension preferences to get a monthly quota.

Self-hosted users can change the Instance URL in preferences.

Commands

Command Description Download Media Paste a URL to see available formats and download Quick Download Instantly download the best quality — no UI, clipboard fallback Download History View and manage your download history Tails Menu Bar Persistent menu bar showing usage and quick actions

Download Media

Paste a media URL and browse available variants grouped by type (video, audio, image). Each variant shows quality, file size, and credit cost.

Actions:

Download — Save to your configured download folder

— Save to your configured download folder Copy Download URL — Copy the direct download URL

— Copy the direct download URL Download All — Batch download all items (carousels, albums)

— Batch download all items (carousels, albums) Copy All Links — Copy all stream URLs at once

Quick Download

For when you just want the file. Reads from the argument or clipboard, picks the best available quality, and downloads everything automatically.

Menu Bar

The menu bar icon shows your current credit usage ( used/quota ). Click to see: