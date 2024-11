Roblox Raycast Extension for finding games, users & more on Roblox

Information

This extension does not directly interact with Roblox Client/Studio, so they are not needed for basic functionality of the extension!

Features

Games

Get Currently Playing Game, Session Time, Server Location & Server Type

Favourite Games and find them easily

Search for Games

View Games with ID

Launch Games in Roblox Client & Studio

Users

View User Info With ID or Username

View Your Own User Profile

Extra