Vesslo

🌐 Website: https://vesslo.top 📦 GitHub: https://github.com/hjm79/Vesslo-MacAppManager

Search and manage your Vesslo app library directly from Raycast.

Features

🔍 Search Apps - Find apps by name, developer, tag, or memo

🔄 View Updates - Check for pending updates (Homebrew, Sparkle, App Store, Manual)

🍺 Bulk Update - Update all Homebrew cask apps at once

🏷️ Browse by Tag - Explore apps organized by your tags

🔗 Deep Integration - Open in Vesslo, Finder, or launch directly

Requirements

Vesslo Application : Must be installed on your Mac

: Must be installed on your Mac Data Export: Extension reads from ~/Library/Application Support/Vesslo/raycast_data.json (auto-generated by Vesslo)

Commands

🔍 Search Apps

Quickly find apps in your Vesslo library with flexible filtering options.

Filter : Name, Developer, Tag, Memo

: Name, Developer, Tag, Memo Visuals: Icons indicate matched fields

🔄 View Updates

Check all available updates across different sources with Vesslo integration.

Sources : Homebrew, Sparkle, App Store

: Homebrew, Sparkle, App Store Actions: Update via Vesslo Deep Link (Recommended), Direct execution, or Terminal

🏷️ Browse by Tag

Organize and explore your app collection by custom tags.

🍺 Bulk Homebrew Update

Update all Homebrew cask applications safely using Vesslo's batch update workflow.

Default : Triggers vesslo://update-all for a unified update experience

: Triggers for a unified update experience Alternatives: Direct Raycast execution or Terminal mode available via Action Panel

License

MIT