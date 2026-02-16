Vesslo
🌐 Website: https://vesslo.top
📦 GitHub: https://github.com/hjm79/Vesslo-MacAppManager
Search and manage your Vesslo app library directly from Raycast.
Demo
Features
- 🔍 Search Apps - Find apps by name, developer, tag, or memo
- 🔄 View Updates - Check for pending updates (Homebrew, Sparkle, App Store, Manual)
- 🍺 Bulk Update - Update all Homebrew cask apps at once
- 🏷️ Browse by Tag - Explore apps organized by your tags
- 🔗 Deep Integration - Open in Vesslo, Finder, or launch directly
Requirements
- Vesslo Application: Must be installed on your Mac
- Data Export: Extension reads from
~/Library/Application Support/Vesslo/raycast_data.json (auto-generated by Vesslo)
Commands
🔍 Search Apps
Quickly find apps in your Vesslo library with flexible filtering options.
- Filter: Name, Developer, Tag, Memo
- Visuals: Icons indicate matched fields
🔄 View Updates
Check all available updates across different sources with Vesslo integration.
- Sources: Homebrew, Sparkle, App Store
- Actions: Update via Vesslo Deep Link (Recommended), Direct execution, or Terminal
🏷️ Browse by Tag
Organize and explore your app collection by custom tags.
🍺 Bulk Homebrew Update
Update all Homebrew cask applications safely using Vesslo's batch update workflow.
- Default: Triggers
vesslo://update-all for a unified update experience
- Alternatives: Direct Raycast execution or Terminal mode available via Action Panel
License
MIT