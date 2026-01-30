GitCDN

View files from GitHub repositories using CDN URLs. Browse and access files stored in any public GitHub repository with fast CDN delivery.

Features

Browse Files : Search and browse all files in a GitHub repository

: Search and browse all files in a GitHub repository CDN URLs : Generate jsDelivr CDN URLs for fast file delivery

: Generate jsDelivr CDN URLs for fast file delivery Copy URLs : Quickly copy CDN or raw GitHub URLs

: Quickly copy CDN or raw GitHub URLs File Preview : View files with details and metadata

: View files with details and metadata Recursive Search : Automatically finds files in subdirectories

: Automatically finds files in subdirectories Upload Files : Upload files from Finder to your repository (requires GitHub token)

: Upload files from Finder to your repository (requires GitHub token) Delete Files: Delete files directly from the repository (requires GitHub token)

Configuration

Both preferences are required to use this extension. You'll be prompted to configure them when you first open the extension.

Required Preferences

Default Repository (Required) Format: owner/repo (e.g., vercel/next.js )

(e.g., ) Or full URL: https://github.com/owner/repo

The repository to browse and manage files from GitHub Token (Required) Create a token at https://github.com/settings/personal-access-tokens

Classic tokens : Use repo scope for full access (read, upload, delete)

: Use scope for full access (read, upload, delete) Fine-grained tokens : Use Contents: Read (read) and Contents: Write (upload/delete)

: Use (read) and (upload/delete) Paste the token in the "GitHub Token" field in preferences

Benefits:

Increases rate limit from 60 requests/hour to 5,000 requests/hour

to Prevents rate limit errors when browsing repositories

Required for accessing private repositories

Required for uploading and deleting files

The extension will automatically load files from your default repository when opened. Files are cached for 5 minutes to reduce API calls.

Commands

View Files

Browse and view files from your GitHub repository:

Open the "View Files" command If you've configured a default repository, files will load automatically Browse the grid of files found in the repository Use actions to: Open files in browser (opens GitHub blob URL)

Copy CDN URL (jsDelivr)

Copy raw GitHub URL

Copy GitHub blob URL

View file details

Delete files (⌘Delete)

Upload File Selected in Finder

Upload files from Finder to your GitHub repository:

Select files in Finder Open the "Upload File Selected in Finder" command (separate command in Raycast) Files will be uploaded to the root of your repository You'll see a success notification when complete

Note: Uploading requires a GitHub token with write permissions ( repo scope for classic tokens, or Contents: Write for fine-grained tokens).

Deleting Files

Open "View Files" command Browse files in the grid Select a file Press ⌘Delete or use the "Delete File" action File will be removed from the repository

Note: Deleting requires a GitHub token with write permissions ( repo scope for classic tokens, or Contents: Write for fine-grained tokens).

Supported File Types

This extension supports all file types. Image files (PNG, JPG, JPEG, GIF, WebP, SVG, ICO, BMP) are displayed with previews in the grid, while other file types are shown with document icons.

CDN Provider

This extension uses jsDelivr CDN for fast and reliable file delivery.

Requirements