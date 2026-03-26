Tategaki

Convert text to Japanese vertical writing (縦書き). Transforms horizontal text into right-to-left vertical columns.

Features

Read text from selected text or clipboard

Multiple column separator options (none, space, tab)

Preview input and converted result side-by-side

Copy or paste converted text directly

Usage

Select text in any app, or copy text to clipboard Open Raycast and search for "Japanese Vertical Text" Choose a separator style Press Enter to paste or use actions to copy

Example

Input:

Hello World

Output (columns read right-to-left):

W H o e r l l l d o

Supported Languages

This extension works with any Unicode text, including: