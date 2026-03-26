Tategaki
Convert text to Japanese vertical writing (縦書き). Transforms horizontal text into right-to-left vertical columns.
Features
- Read text from selected text or clipboard
- Multiple column separator options (none, space, tab)
- Preview input and converted result side-by-side
- Copy or paste converted text directly
Usage
- Select text in any app, or copy text to clipboard
- Open Raycast and search for "Japanese Vertical Text"
- Choose a separator style
- Press Enter to paste or use actions to copy
Example
Input:
Hello
World
Output (columns read right-to-left):
W H
o e
r l
l l
d o
Supported Languages
This extension works with any Unicode text, including:
- Japanese (Hiragana, Katakana, Kanji)
- Chinese characters
- English and other ASCII text
- Emoji and special characters