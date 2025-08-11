Twingate Raycast Extension
A powerful Raycast extension that allows you to quickly browse, search, and access your Twingate resources directly from Raycast.
🚀 Features
Resource Management
- 🔍 Advanced Search: Search resources by name, address, network, or alias with multi-term support
- ⭐ Favorites System: Mark frequently used resources as favorites with priority sorting
- 🕒 Recent Resources: Track and quickly access recently used resources
- 🌐 One-Click Access: Open resources directly in your browser
- 📋 Copy Actions: Copy URLs, addresses, aliases, and resource names
Enhanced User Experience
- 📊 Resource Details: View network names, aliases, and connection status
- 🎯 Smart Sorting: Favorites-first sorting in search, chronological in recent
- ⚡ Fast Performance: Cached API calls with intelligent refresh
- 🐛 Debug Mode: Comprehensive logging and debugging tools
- ⌨️ Customizable Shortcuts: Personalize all keyboard shortcuts
Developer Features
- 📈 API Monitoring: Request/response logging with performance metrics
- 🔧 Cache Management: Intelligent caching with hit/miss tracking
- 📤 Debug Export: Export logs for troubleshooting
- ⚙️ Preferences Integration: Native Raycast settings integration
📦 Installation
From Raycast Store
- Open Raycast (
Cmd+Space)
- Type "Store" and press Enter
- Search for "Twingate"
- Click "Install"
Manual Installation
- Clone this repository
- Run
npm install
- Run
npm run dev to start development mode
- The extension will appear in Raycast
⚙️ Configuration
Required Settings
- Open Raycast Preferences (
Cmd+,)
- Navigate to Extensions → Twingate
- Configure required fields:
- API Key: Your Twingate API key from the admin console
- Network URL: Your Twingate network URL (e.g.,
https://company.twingate.com)
Optional Customization
Customize keyboard shortcuts for all actions:
- Global Actions: Refresh Resources, Clear Data, Debug Mode, Export Logs
- Resource Actions: Toggle Favorite, Copy URL, Copy Address, Copy Alias, Copy Name, Open Main Search
Default Shortcuts:
-
Cmd+R - Refresh Resources
-
Cmd+F - Toggle Favorite
-
Cmd+C - Copy URL
-
Cmd+Shift+C - Copy Address
-
Cmd+Opt+C - Copy Alias
-
Cmd+Shift+Opt+C - Copy Resource Name
-
Cmd+O - Open Main Search
-
Cmd+Shift+X - Clear All Data
-
Cmd+Shift+D - Toggle Debug Mode
-
Cmd+Shift+L - Export Debug Logs
🎯 Usage
Search Resources Command
- Launch: Type "Search Resources" in Raycast
- Search: Type to filter by name, address, network, or alias
- Multi-term: Use multiple words for refined searches
- Access: Press Enter to open resource in browser
- Favorites:
Cmd+F to mark/unmark favorites
- Copy: Various copy shortcuts for different resource properties
Recent Resources Command
- Launch: Type "Recent Resources" in Raycast
- View History: See chronologically sorted recent access
- Quick Access: Resources show last accessed time
- Open Main Search:
Cmd+O to search for specific resource
- Favorites: Mark recent resources as favorites (maintains chronological order)
Debug Features
- Toggle Debug:
Cmd+Shift+D on any resource
- Export Logs:
Cmd+Shift+L to copy logs to clipboard
- Performance Monitoring: Track API calls, cache hits, and response times
- Session-based: Debug mode resets between Raycast sessions
🔧 Development
Prerequisites
- Node.js 18+
- npm or yarn
- Raycast installed
Setup
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Start development server
npm run dev
# Build for production
npm run build
# Lint code
npm run lint
# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint
Project Structure
src/
├── api/ # Twingate API integration
│ └── twingate.ts # GraphQL client and queries
├── components/ # Shared React components
│ └── ResourceListItem.tsx
├── hooks/ # Custom React hooks
│ └── useFavorites.ts
├── utils/ # Utility functions
│ ├── storage.ts # Local storage management
│ ├── debug.ts # Debug logging system
│ └── shortcuts.ts # Shortcut parsing utilities
├── types.ts # TypeScript type definitions
├── search-resources.tsx # Main search command
└── recent-resources.tsx # Recent resources command
Architecture
Data Flow:
- API Layer (
api/twingate.ts) - GraphQL queries to Twingate API
- Storage Layer (
utils/storage.ts) - LocalStorage for favorites/recent
- Components - Shared UI components with props
- Commands - Individual Raycast commands
- Hooks - Shared state management (favorites, caching)
Key Patterns:
- Cached Promises: Using
@raycast/utils for API caching
- Shared Components: DRY principle with ResourceListItem
- Preference Integration: Native Raycast settings
- Debug System: Comprehensive logging with export capabilities
🧪 Testing
Manual Testing
- Search Functionality: Test multi-term search across all fields
- Favorites: Add/remove favorites, verify sorting behavior
- Recent Resources: Access resources, verify timestamp updates
- Shortcuts: Test all keyboard shortcuts work correctly
- Debug Mode: Enable debug, perform actions, export logs
- Preferences: Modify shortcuts, verify they take effect
API Testing
# Test API connectivity
npm run dev
# Use debug mode to monitor API calls
📋 Commands
|Command
|Description
|Default Shortcut
|Search Resources
|Browse and search all Twingate resources
|-
|Recent Resources
|View recently accessed resources
|-
🤝 Contributing
Guidelines
- Fork the repository
- Create a feature branch (
git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
- Commit your changes (
git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
- Push to the branch (
git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
- Open a Pull Request
Code Standards
- TypeScript: Strict typing required
- ESLint: Follow the configured rules
- Prettier: Use for code formatting
- Components: Use functional components with hooks
- Error Handling: Comprehensive error handling with user feedback
Debug Information
When reporting issues, please include:
- Raycast version
- Extension version
- Debug logs (export via
Cmd+Shift+L)
- Steps to reproduce
- Expected vs actual behavior
🔒 Security
- API Keys: Stored securely in Raycast preferences
- Local Storage: Only non-sensitive data (favorites, recent resources)
- Network: All communication over HTTPS
- No Telemetry: No usage tracking or data collection
📄 License
MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.
🆘 Support
Common Issues
"Failed to Load Resources"
- Verify API key is correct
- Check network URL format (
https://company.twingate.com)
- Ensure API key has proper permissions
"No Resources Found"
- Try broader search terms
- Check if resources exist in Twingate admin console
- Verify you have access to resources
Shortcuts Not Working
- Check shortcut format in preferences (
cmd+shift+c)
- Avoid conflicts with system shortcuts
- Use supported modifiers:
cmd,
ctrl,
opt,
shift
Getting Help
- Enable Debug Mode (
Cmd+Shift+D)
- Reproduce the issue
- Export Debug Logs (
Cmd+Shift+L)
- Create an issue with logs and steps to reproduce
Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community