Twingate

Access your Twingate resources directly from Raycast
AvatarGuy Scher
Overview

Twingate Raycast Extension

A powerful Raycast extension that allows you to quickly browse, search, and access your Twingate resources directly from Raycast.

🚀 Features

Resource Management

  • 🔍 Advanced Search: Search resources by name, address, network, or alias with multi-term support
  • ⭐ Favorites System: Mark frequently used resources as favorites with priority sorting
  • 🕒 Recent Resources: Track and quickly access recently used resources
  • 🌐 One-Click Access: Open resources directly in your browser
  • 📋 Copy Actions: Copy URLs, addresses, aliases, and resource names

Enhanced User Experience

  • 📊 Resource Details: View network names, aliases, and connection status
  • 🎯 Smart Sorting: Favorites-first sorting in search, chronological in recent
  • ⚡ Fast Performance: Cached API calls with intelligent refresh
  • 🐛 Debug Mode: Comprehensive logging and debugging tools
  • ⌨️ Customizable Shortcuts: Personalize all keyboard shortcuts

Developer Features

  • 📈 API Monitoring: Request/response logging with performance metrics
  • 🔧 Cache Management: Intelligent caching with hit/miss tracking
  • 📤 Debug Export: Export logs for troubleshooting
  • ⚙️ Preferences Integration: Native Raycast settings integration

📦 Installation

From Raycast Store

  1. Open Raycast (Cmd+Space)
  2. Type "Store" and press Enter
  3. Search for "Twingate"
  4. Click "Install"

Manual Installation

  1. Clone this repository
  2. Run npm install
  3. Run npm run dev to start development mode
  4. The extension will appear in Raycast

⚙️ Configuration

Required Settings

  1. Open Raycast Preferences (Cmd+,)
  2. Navigate to ExtensionsTwingate
  3. Configure required fields:
    • API Key: Your Twingate API key from the admin console
    • Network URL: Your Twingate network URL (e.g., https://company.twingate.com)

Optional Customization

Customize keyboard shortcuts for all actions:

  • Global Actions: Refresh Resources, Clear Data, Debug Mode, Export Logs
  • Resource Actions: Toggle Favorite, Copy URL, Copy Address, Copy Alias, Copy Name, Open Main Search

Default Shortcuts:

  • Cmd+R - Refresh Resources
  • Cmd+F - Toggle Favorite
  • Cmd+C - Copy URL
  • Cmd+Shift+C - Copy Address
  • Cmd+Opt+C - Copy Alias
  • Cmd+Shift+Opt+C - Copy Resource Name
  • Cmd+O - Open Main Search
  • Cmd+Shift+X - Clear All Data
  • Cmd+Shift+D - Toggle Debug Mode
  • Cmd+Shift+L - Export Debug Logs

🎯 Usage

Search Resources Command

  • Launch: Type "Search Resources" in Raycast
  • Search: Type to filter by name, address, network, or alias
  • Multi-term: Use multiple words for refined searches
  • Access: Press Enter to open resource in browser
  • Favorites: Cmd+F to mark/unmark favorites
  • Copy: Various copy shortcuts for different resource properties

Recent Resources Command

  • Launch: Type "Recent Resources" in Raycast
  • View History: See chronologically sorted recent access
  • Quick Access: Resources show last accessed time
  • Open Main Search: Cmd+O to search for specific resource
  • Favorites: Mark recent resources as favorites (maintains chronological order)

Debug Features

  • Toggle Debug: Cmd+Shift+D on any resource
  • Export Logs: Cmd+Shift+L to copy logs to clipboard
  • Performance Monitoring: Track API calls, cache hits, and response times
  • Session-based: Debug mode resets between Raycast sessions

🔧 Development

Prerequisites

  • Node.js 18+
  • npm or yarn
  • Raycast installed

Setup

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Start development server
npm run dev

# Build for production
npm run build

# Lint code
npm run lint

# Fix linting issues
npm run fix-lint

Project Structure

src/
├── api/                 # Twingate API integration
│   └── twingate.ts     # GraphQL client and queries
├── components/         # Shared React components
│   └── ResourceListItem.tsx
├── hooks/             # Custom React hooks
│   └── useFavorites.ts
├── utils/             # Utility functions
│   ├── storage.ts     # Local storage management
│   ├── debug.ts       # Debug logging system
│   └── shortcuts.ts   # Shortcut parsing utilities
├── types.ts           # TypeScript type definitions
├── search-resources.tsx # Main search command
└── recent-resources.tsx # Recent resources command

Architecture

Data Flow:

  1. API Layer (api/twingate.ts) - GraphQL queries to Twingate API
  2. Storage Layer (utils/storage.ts) - LocalStorage for favorites/recent
  3. Components - Shared UI components with props
  4. Commands - Individual Raycast commands
  5. Hooks - Shared state management (favorites, caching)

Key Patterns:

  • Cached Promises: Using @raycast/utils for API caching
  • Shared Components: DRY principle with ResourceListItem
  • Preference Integration: Native Raycast settings
  • Debug System: Comprehensive logging with export capabilities

🧪 Testing

Manual Testing

  1. Search Functionality: Test multi-term search across all fields
  2. Favorites: Add/remove favorites, verify sorting behavior
  3. Recent Resources: Access resources, verify timestamp updates
  4. Shortcuts: Test all keyboard shortcuts work correctly
  5. Debug Mode: Enable debug, perform actions, export logs
  6. Preferences: Modify shortcuts, verify they take effect

API Testing

# Test API connectivity
npm run dev
# Use debug mode to monitor API calls

📋 Commands

CommandDescriptionDefault Shortcut
Search ResourcesBrowse and search all Twingate resources-
Recent ResourcesView recently accessed resources-

🤝 Contributing

Guidelines

  1. Fork the repository
  2. Create a feature branch (git checkout -b feature/amazing-feature)
  3. Commit your changes (git commit -m 'Add amazing feature')
  4. Push to the branch (git push origin feature/amazing-feature)
  5. Open a Pull Request

Code Standards

  • TypeScript: Strict typing required
  • ESLint: Follow the configured rules
  • Prettier: Use for code formatting
  • Components: Use functional components with hooks
  • Error Handling: Comprehensive error handling with user feedback

Debug Information

When reporting issues, please include:

  1. Raycast version
  2. Extension version
  3. Debug logs (export via Cmd+Shift+L)
  4. Steps to reproduce
  5. Expected vs actual behavior

🔒 Security

  • API Keys: Stored securely in Raycast preferences
  • Local Storage: Only non-sensitive data (favorites, recent resources)
  • Network: All communication over HTTPS
  • No Telemetry: No usage tracking or data collection

📄 License

MIT License - see LICENSE file for details.

🆘 Support

Common Issues

"Failed to Load Resources"

  • Verify API key is correct
  • Check network URL format (https://company.twingate.com)
  • Ensure API key has proper permissions

"No Resources Found"

  • Try broader search terms
  • Check if resources exist in Twingate admin console
  • Verify you have access to resources

Shortcuts Not Working

  • Check shortcut format in preferences (cmd+shift+c)
  • Avoid conflicts with system shortcuts
  • Use supported modifiers: cmd, ctrl, opt, shift

Getting Help

  1. Enable Debug Mode (Cmd+Shift+D)
  2. Reproduce the issue
  3. Export Debug Logs (Cmd+Shift+L)
  4. Create an issue with logs and steps to reproduce

Built with ❤️ for the Raycast community

