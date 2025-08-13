🦉 OWL (Oops Wrong Language)

OWL is a powerful Raycast extension that helps you quickly fix mistyped text caused by typing in the wrong keyboard layout. Define your own language-to-language mappings (based on keyboard layouts), and instantly convert any selected text to the correct one using your custom mappings.

✨ Features

🔁 Convert Text Across Keyboard Layouts

Instantly translate text mistyped in one layout (e.g., QWERTY) into its intended counterpart (e.g., Hebrew, Russian, Dvorak, etc.).

🧩 Custom Layout Mapping

Define as many layout-to-layout conversions as you want. OWL will remember them and let you switch or correct text effortlessly.

🎯 Raycast Native Integration

Designed to work seamlessly with Raycast’s UX — quick, efficient, and always ready.

🧠 How It Works

OWL uses keyboard layout mappings to understand what character was likely intended based on key position. It doesn’t translate the language — it reinterprets the keyboard input.

⚙️ Configuration

You can manage your layout pairs within the extension preferences. Layouts must correspond to valid keyboard configurations supported by the underlying mapping system.

🙏 Acknowledgements

Special thanks to @polvanrijn and their incredible work in the international-keyboards project.

Their layout mapping system is the backbone of this extension and made OWL possible.