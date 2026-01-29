I Ching Divination

A Raycast extension for performing I Ching divination using the traditional three-coin method. Consult the Book of Changes (易經) for guidance through all 64 hexagrams.

Features

Interactive coin tossing : Step-by-step generation of six lines with visual feedback and loading states

: Step-by-step generation of six lines with visual feedback and loading states Three-coin method : Simulates the traditional I Ching divination technique with randomized delays

: Simulates the traditional I Ching divination technique with randomized delays Complete 64 hexagrams : Includes Chinese names (漢字), pinyin romanization, and interpretations

: Includes Chinese names (漢字), pinyin romanization, and interpretations Changing lines detection : Identifies Old Yang (老陽) and Old Yin (老陰) lines that indicate transformation

: Identifies Old Yang (老陽) and Old Yin (老陰) lines that indicate transformation Keyboard shortcuts: Quick reset with Cmd+R

Usage

Open Raycast and search for "I Ching Divination" Press Enter to start the divination Press Enter to toss coins for each line (6 tosses total) View your hexagram result with: Hexagram number and Chinese name

Pinyin pronunciation

Symbolic meaning (Heaven, Earth, Water, Fire, etc.)

Line-by-line breakdown showing changing lines

Interpretation and advice

The Three-Coin Method

Each line is determined by tossing three coins:

Result Line Type Changing? 3 heads Old Yang Yes 2 heads Young Yin No 1 head Young Yang No 0 heads Old Yin Yes

Changing lines (Old Yang and Old Yin) indicate areas of transformation in your situation.

About I Ching

The I Ching (易經), or Book of Changes, is one of the oldest Chinese classics, used for over 3,000 years for divination and philosophical reflection. It contains 64 hexagrams, each composed of six lines (爻 yáo), representing different life situations and guidance.

Development

# Install dependencies npm install # Development mode npm run dev # Build npm run build # Lint npm run lint

License

MIT