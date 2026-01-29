StoreProAIiOSWindowsTeamsDevelopersBlogPricing
I Ching Divination

Consult the Book of Changes for divination and life guidance
AvatarTravis Tang
Overview

I Ching Divination

A Raycast extension for performing I Ching divination using the traditional three-coin method. Consult the Book of Changes (易經) for guidance through all 64 hexagrams.

Features

  • Interactive coin tossing: Step-by-step generation of six lines with visual feedback and loading states
  • Three-coin method: Simulates the traditional I Ching divination technique with randomized delays
  • Complete 64 hexagrams: Includes Chinese names (漢字), pinyin romanization, and interpretations
  • Changing lines detection: Identifies Old Yang (老陽) and Old Yin (老陰) lines that indicate transformation
  • Keyboard shortcuts: Quick reset with Cmd+R

Usage

  1. Open Raycast and search for "I Ching Divination"
  2. Press Enter to start the divination
  3. Press Enter to toss coins for each line (6 tosses total)
  4. View your hexagram result with:
    • Hexagram number and Chinese name
    • Pinyin pronunciation
    • Symbolic meaning (Heaven, Earth, Water, Fire, etc.)
    • Line-by-line breakdown showing changing lines
    • Interpretation and advice

The Three-Coin Method

Each line is determined by tossing three coins:

ResultLine TypeChanging?
3 headsOld YangYes
2 headsYoung YinNo
1 headYoung YangNo
0 headsOld YinYes

Changing lines (Old Yang and Old Yin) indicate areas of transformation in your situation.

About I Ching

The I Ching (易經), or Book of Changes, is one of the oldest Chinese classics, used for over 3,000 years for divination and philosophical reflection. It contains 64 hexagrams, each composed of six lines (爻 yáo), representing different life situations and guidance.

Development

# Install dependencies
npm install

# Development mode
npm run dev

# Build
npm run build

# Lint
npm run lint

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
  • Windows
Categories
Fun
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
