A Raycast extension for performing I Ching divination using the traditional three-coin method. Consult the Book of Changes (易經) for guidance through all 64 hexagrams.
Cmd+R
Enter to start the divination
Enter to toss coins for each line (6 tosses total)
Each line is determined by tossing three coins:
|Result
|Line Type
|Changing?
|3 heads
|Old Yang
|Yes
|2 heads
|Young Yin
|No
|1 head
|Young Yang
|No
|0 heads
|Old Yin
|Yes
Changing lines (Old Yang and Old Yin) indicate areas of transformation in your situation.
The I Ching (易經), or Book of Changes, is one of the oldest Chinese classics, used for over 3,000 years for divination and philosophical reflection. It contains 64 hexagrams, each composed of six lines (爻 yáo), representing different life situations and guidance.
# Install dependencies
npm install
# Development mode
npm run dev
# Build
npm run build
# Lint
npm run lint
MIT