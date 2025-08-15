Invisible Text Detector

Remove hidden and problematic Unicode characters from any text. Detect zero‑width and control marks, visualize "non‑keyboard" typography (smart quotes, en/em dashes, ellipsis, NBSP), and normalize to safe ASCII when needed.

Commands

Open Invisible Text Detector: UI to paste/type text, see live analysis, reveal markers, and clean.

Fix Invisible Characters: No‑view quick cleaner that operates on selected text or clipboard using your default mode.

Analyze Clipboard for Invisible Characters: Shows a quick summary and copies a detailed report.

Clean modes

Only Invisible Characters: Removes zero‑width spaces/joiners, bidi controls, soft hyphen, BOM/ZWNBSP, grapheme joiner, variation selectors, and filler characters.

All Unicode Characters: In addition to the above, converts visible typography to ASCII (smart quotes → straight quotes, en/em dash → hyphen, ellipsis → "...", NBSP → space, tabs → spaces), optionally normalizes NFKD and strips combining marks.

Preferences

Default clean mode for quick command, selected‑text vs clipboard preference, action after clean (copy or paste), toast summaries.

Replacement toggles for All Unicode mode and preview defaults for the UI (Show Spaces, Show Non‑Keyboard, Show [U+XXXX]).

Notes