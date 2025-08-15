StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

Invisible Text Detector

Remove all hidden Unicode characters in your text, usually injected by LLMs.
AvatarGarrett Tolbert
New
Install Extension
Overview

Invisible Text Detector

Remove hidden and problematic Unicode characters from any text. Detect zero‑width and control marks, visualize "non‑keyboard" typography (smart quotes, en/em dashes, ellipsis, NBSP), and normalize to safe ASCII when needed.

Commands

  • Open Invisible Text Detector: UI to paste/type text, see live analysis, reveal markers, and clean.
  • Fix Invisible Characters: No‑view quick cleaner that operates on selected text or clipboard using your default mode.
  • Analyze Clipboard for Invisible Characters: Shows a quick summary and copies a detailed report.

Clean modes

  • Only Invisible Characters: Removes zero‑width spaces/joiners, bidi controls, soft hyphen, BOM/ZWNBSP, grapheme joiner, variation selectors, and filler characters.
  • All Unicode Characters: In addition to the above, converts visible typography to ASCII (smart quotes → straight quotes, en/em dash → hyphen, ellipsis → "...", NBSP → space, tabs → spaces), optionally normalizes NFKD and strips combining marks.

Preferences

  • Default clean mode for quick command, selected‑text vs clipboard preference, action after clean (copy or paste), toast summaries.
  • Replacement toggles for All Unicode mode and preview defaults for the UI (Show Spaces, Show Non‑Keyboard, Show [U+XXXX]).

Notes

  • Nothing is sent over the network; all processing happens locally.
  • Inspired by the analysis flow of Originality.ai’s tool.
Contributors1
Avatarpernielsentikaer
Categories
Developer Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Color Picker logo

Color Picker

Pick and organize colors, everywhere on your Mac

Raycast Explorer logo

Raycast Explorer

Explore snippets, prompts, and custom themes from within Raycast.

System Monitor logo

System Monitor

Show information and usage related to CPU, memory, power and network

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.