Prompts.chat

Search, browse, and copy AI prompts from prompts.chat - the community platform for ChatGPT and AI prompts
Overview

Prompts.chat

Search, browse, and run AI prompts from prompts.chat — the open-source community platform for ChatGPT and AI prompts.

Search Prompts Browse Prompts Run Prompt

Features

  • Search Prompts — Quickly search through thousands of community AI prompts
  • Browse Prompts — Browse latest prompts with filtering by type and sorting options
  • Random Prompt — Get a random prompt for inspiration
  • Run Prompts — Run prompts directly in ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, and 25+ other AI platforms
  • Variable Support — Fill in prompt variables before running

Commands

CommandDescription
Search PromptsSearch for AI prompts from the community
Browse PromptsBrowse and filter latest AI prompts
Random PromptGet a random AI prompt for inspiration

Running Prompts

Press Enter on any prompt to run it. You can choose from:

Chat Platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity, and more

Code Platforms: Cursor, Windsurf, VS Code, GitHub Copilot, Bolt, Lovable, v0, and more

If a prompt contains variables (e.g., ${topic}), you'll be prompted to fill them in first.

Keyboard Shortcuts

ActionShortcut
Run Prompt↵ Enter
Copy Prompt⌘ C
Open in Browser⌘ O
Copy URL⌘ ⇧ C
Refresh⌘ R

Configuration

PreferenceDescriptionDefault
Base URLThe base URL of the prompts.chat instancehttps://prompts.chat

You can use this extension with self-hosted instances of prompts.chat by changing the Base URL.

Links

Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityDeveloper Tools
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
