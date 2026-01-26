Search, browse, and run AI prompts from prompts.chat — the open-source community platform for ChatGPT and AI prompts.
|Command
|Description
|Search Prompts
|Search for AI prompts from the community
|Browse Prompts
|Browse and filter latest AI prompts
|Random Prompt
|Get a random AI prompt for inspiration
Press Enter on any prompt to run it. You can choose from:
Chat Platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity, and more
Code Platforms: Cursor, Windsurf, VS Code, GitHub Copilot, Bolt, Lovable, v0, and more
If a prompt contains variables (e.g.,
${topic}), you'll be prompted to fill them in first.
|Action
|Shortcut
|Run Prompt
|↵ Enter
|Copy Prompt
|⌘ C
|Open in Browser
|⌘ O
|Copy URL
|⌘ ⇧ C
|Refresh
|⌘ R
|Preference
|Description
|Default
|Base URL
|The base URL of the prompts.chat instance
https://prompts.chat
You can use this extension with self-hosted instances of prompts.chat by changing the Base URL.