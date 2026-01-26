Prompts.chat

Features

— Get a random prompt for inspiration Run Prompts — Run prompts directly in ChatGPT, Claude, Cursor, and 25+ other AI platforms

Commands

Command Description Search Prompts Search for AI prompts from the community Browse Prompts Browse and filter latest AI prompts Random Prompt Get a random AI prompt for inspiration

Running Prompts

Press Enter on any prompt to run it. You can choose from:

Chat Platforms: ChatGPT, Claude, Microsoft Copilot, DeepSeek, Gemini, Grok, Perplexity, and more

Code Platforms: Cursor, Windsurf, VS Code, GitHub Copilot, Bolt, Lovable, v0, and more

If a prompt contains variables (e.g., ${topic} ), you'll be prompted to fill them in first.

Keyboard Shortcuts

Action Shortcut Run Prompt ↵ Enter Copy Prompt ⌘ C Open in Browser ⌘ O Copy URL ⌘ ⇧ C Refresh ⌘ R

Configuration

Preference Description Default Base URL The base URL of the prompts.chat instance https://prompts.chat

You can use this extension with self-hosted instances of prompts.chat by changing the Base URL.

