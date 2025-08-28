Unofficial support to use Fuelix Platform from the comfort of Raycast
You're all good to go!
Straight from your command bar, ask anything that you wanted and get an AI-generated answer without any effort.
Continue talking about everything right where you left off. Have ongoing conversations with Fuelix AI.
Create a new Chat
View your command history to keep track of your previous interactions.
Capture a screenshot of your entire screen and ask Fuelix AI questions about what's displayed. Enter your query and the AI will analyze the screenshot to provide detailed answers about the content, layout, or any specific elements visible on your screen.
Capture a screenshot of a specific selected area of your screen and ask Fuelix AI about that particular region. This allows for more focused analysis of specific parts of your screen - perfect for analyzing particular windows, sections, or UI elements.
Ask Fuelix AI about your selected text for detailed explanations or analysis.
Quickly summarize any text to get the key points and main ideas.
Get detailed explanations of complex text, concepts, or content.
Translate text between different languages with customizable target languages.
Automatically add helpful comments to your code to improve readability and documentation.
Transform your text to have a more friendly and approachable tone.
Convert your text to use professional language with advanced vocabulary and proper grammar.
Correct spelling errors and grammar issues in your text while maintaining the original meaning.
Expand your text to be more detailed without adding extra information beyond what's given.
Condense your text while keeping the core idea and essential information.
Find appropriate synonyms for selected words to improve your writing variety.
Customize the model to your liking. Choose from a wide variety of AI models including GPT, Claude, Gemini, and more.