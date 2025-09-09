StoreProAIiOSTeamsDevelopersChangelogBlogPricing
Log inDownload
Log in
Extension Icon

WhenToMeet

Create WhenToMeet scheduling events using natural language. Describe your event and get a pre-filled WhenToMeet URL instantly.
AvatarFelix Wortmann
New
Install Extension
Overview

WhenToMeet Raycast Extension

Create WhenToMeet scheduling events from the raycast interface or using AI. This extension is using the WhenToMeets event creation URLs to create events.

Features

  • Create events from the raycast interface: Fill out the form and create an event
  • AI-Powered Event Creation: Use natural language to describe your events
  • Multiple Time Slots: Automatically creates multiple time slot options to increase availability
  • Open the event in your browser: The event page will automatically open in your browser

Usage

  1. Open the WhenToMeet extension in Raycast
  2. Describe your event in natural language
  3. The AI will parse your request and create a WhenToMeet event
  4. The event page will automatically open in your browser

Examples

  • "Team standup tomorrow at 9am and 10am for 30 minutes"
  • "Client meeting next Tuesday 2pm, 3pm, or 4pm for 1 hour"
Compatibility
  • macOS
Categories
ProductivityAI Extensions
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
People also like
Swift Command logo

Swift Command

Efficiently manage and access Linux command snippets for faster execution

Linear logo

Linear

Bring Linear to every corner of your Mac. Create, search, and modify your issues. Stay on top of your notifications in the menu bar.

Anytype logo

Anytype

Create, browse, search and edit within Anytype - right at your fingertips, anywhere on your Mac.

Product
StoreProTeamsPricingChangelogBrowser ExtensionDevelopersiOSWindowsAPI DocsManualTroubleshootingRaycast vs AlfredFAQ
Core Features
Raycast AIRaycast NotesRaycast FocusClipboard HistoryWindow ManagementSnippetsFile SearchQuicklinksCalculatorCalendarSystemEmoji Picker
Top Extensions
Design ToolsDeveloper ToolsPomodoro TimerProductivityProject ManagementTime ManagementTranscriptTranslationWork From HomeAI
Company
CareersManifestoPrivacy PolicyTerms of ServiceDPATrust CenterPress KitContact
Community
Community StoriesSlackX/TwitterGitHubDribbble
By Raycast
Try Raycast AIExplore SnippetsExplore QuicklinksPromptsChat Presetsray.soIcon MakerMerchWallpapers
Subscribe to our newsletter.

Get product updates and news in your inbox. No spam.

By submitting your email address, you agree to receive Raycast’s monthly newsletter. For more information, please read our privacy policy. You can always withdraw your consent.