Overview

Qoder

Control Qoder directly from Raycast

alt text

What is this extension

A Raycast extension that provides quick access to Qoder AI Editor with convenient commands for opening windows, managing recent projects, and opening files directly from Finder.

Features

  • Open New Window - Launch a new Qoder window instantly
  • Search Recent Projects - Quickly search and open your recently accessed Qoder projects
  • Open in Qoder - Open selected files or folders from Finder directly in Qoder
  • Install Extension - Install Qoder extensions by ID from the marketplace
  • Show Installed Extensions - View and manage all installed Qoder extensions

Installation

  1. Install Raycast
  2. Install Qoder AI Editor
  3. Import this extension into Raycast

Commands

Open New Window

Opens a new Qoder window.

Search Recent Projects

Displays a searchable list of your recent Qoder projects with actions to:

  • Open in Qoder
  • Show in Finder
  • Open with other applications
  • Copy project path

Open in Qoder

Opens the currently selected file or folder in Finder with Qoder.

Install Extension

Install a Qoder extension by entering its ID (e.g., ms-python.python). The extension will be installed directly in Qoder.

Show Installed Extensions

Displays a searchable list of all installed Qoder extensions with actions to:

  • Open extension folder
  • Copy extension ID
  • Copy extension name

Requirements

  • macOS
  • Raycast
  • Qoder AI Editor installed with bundle ID com.qoder.ide

Development

npm install
npm run dev

License

MIT

Compatibility
  • macOS
Source code
View source
Report BugRequest Feature
