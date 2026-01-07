Qoder
Control Qoder directly from Raycast
What is this extension
A Raycast extension that provides quick access to Qoder AI Editor with convenient commands for opening windows, managing recent projects, and opening files directly from Finder.
Features
- Open New Window - Launch a new Qoder window instantly
- Search Recent Projects - Quickly search and open your recently accessed Qoder projects
- Open in Qoder - Open selected files or folders from Finder directly in Qoder
- Install Extension - Install Qoder extensions by ID from the marketplace
- Show Installed Extensions - View and manage all installed Qoder extensions
Installation
- Install Raycast
- Install Qoder AI Editor
- Import this extension into Raycast
Commands
Open New Window
Opens a new Qoder window.
Search Recent Projects
Displays a searchable list of your recent Qoder projects with actions to:
- Open in Qoder
- Show in Finder
- Open with other applications
- Copy project path
Open in Qoder
Opens the currently selected file or folder in Finder with Qoder.
Install Extension
Install a Qoder extension by entering its ID (e.g.,
ms-python.python). The extension will be installed directly in Qoder.
Show Installed Extensions
Displays a searchable list of all installed Qoder extensions with actions to:
- Open extension folder
- Copy extension ID
- Copy extension name
Requirements
- macOS
- Raycast
- Qoder AI Editor installed with bundle ID
com.qoder.ide
Development
npm install
npm run dev
License
MIT