Qoder

Control Qoder directly from Raycast

What is this extension

A Raycast extension that provides quick access to Qoder AI Editor with convenient commands for opening windows, managing recent projects, and opening files directly from Finder.

Features

Open New Window - Launch a new Qoder window instantly

Search Recent Projects - Quickly search and open your recently accessed Qoder projects

Open in Qoder - Open selected files or folders from Finder directly in Qoder

Install Extension - Install Qoder extensions by ID from the marketplace

Show Installed Extensions - View and manage all installed Qoder extensions

Installation

Install Raycast Install Qoder AI Editor Import this extension into Raycast

Commands

Open New Window

Opens a new Qoder window.

Search Recent Projects

Displays a searchable list of your recent Qoder projects with actions to:

Open in Qoder

Show in Finder

Open with other applications

Copy project path

Open in Qoder

Opens the currently selected file or folder in Finder with Qoder.

Install Extension

Install a Qoder extension by entering its ID (e.g., ms-python.python ). The extension will be installed directly in Qoder.

Show Installed Extensions

Displays a searchable list of all installed Qoder extensions with actions to:

Open extension folder

Copy extension ID

Copy extension name

Requirements

macOS

Raycast

Qoder AI Editor installed with bundle ID com.qoder.ide

Development

npm install npm run dev

License

MIT