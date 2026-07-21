Use the EveryAPI AI gateway from Raycast. Sign in with OAuth, choose from the models available to your account, and keep API keys out of Raycast preferences.
Account-backed commands use OAuth 2.0 Device Authorization. Access and refresh tokens are stored with Raycast's secure OAuth token storage. Service Status and
Base URL defaults to
https://api.everyapi.ai/v1. Change it only when using a
self-hosted EveryAPI deployment where the OAuth and API endpoints share an origin.
npm ci
npm test
npm run lint
npm run build
npm run dev