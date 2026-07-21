EveryAPI

Use the EveryAPI AI gateway from Raycast. Sign in with OAuth, choose from the models available to your account, and keep API keys out of Raycast preferences.

Commands

Ask EveryAPI — start or continue a streamed, multi-turn conversation.

— start or continue a streamed, multi-turn conversation. Switch Default Model — search the live model catalog and choose the model used by Ask.

— search the live model catalog and choose the model used by Ask. Account & Usage — view wallet and usage information, open the dashboard, or sign out.

— view wallet and usage information, open the dashboard, or sign out. Recent Requests — inspect recent requests, token usage, cost, and latency.

— inspect recent requests, token usage, cost, and latency. Service Status — view public upstream provider status and active incidents.

Account-backed commands use OAuth 2.0 Device Authorization. Access and refresh tokens are stored with Raycast's secure OAuth token storage. Service Status and

Preference

Base URL defaults to https://api.everyapi.ai/v1 . Change it only when using a self-hosted EveryAPI deployment where the OAuth and API endpoints share an origin.

Development